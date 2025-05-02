Microplastics May Be Clogging Your Arteries and Increasing Your Risk of Stroke

In case you needed another reason to be unsettled by the modern world, researchers just found that stroke victims have arteries clogged not just with fat and cholesterol, but also with microplastics.

Tiny fragments of plastic are lodging themselves in the blood highways to your brain. And it’s raising serious questions about what all this plastic is actually doing to our bodies.

Videos by VICE

The discovery, presented at the American Heart Association’s Vascular Discovery 2025 conference, revealed that people who had strokes or symptoms like vision loss or mini-strokes had more than 50 times the amount of micro- and nanoplastics in their carotid arteries than those who didn’t.

Dr. Ross Clark, a vascular surgeon at the University of New Mexico, led the research. “There are some microplastics in normal, healthy arteries,” he admitted. “But the amount that’s there when they become diseased—and become diseased with symptoms—is really, really different.”

Stroke Patients Found With 50 Times More Microplastics in Their Arteries Than Healthy People

To put it plainly: your arteries might already be sprinkled with plastic dust. But if you have plaque buildup and symptoms, it’s more like a full-blown microplastic infestation.

The team analyzed artery samples from 50 people, sorting them into three categories: healthy, asymptomatic (no stroke symptoms but with plaque), and symptomatic (stroke symptoms). The symptomatic group had 51 times more microplastics than the control group, while even the “healthy” plaques had 16 times more.

Dr. Karen Furie of Brown University called the findings “very surprising,” saying that until now, researchers assumed arterial plaque was made of cholesterol, calcium, and general bodily gunk, not literal synthetic debris. “We didn’t know plastic could be part of this equation,” she noted.

Even more bizarre? The plastic might be tweaking how your immune system responds. The researchers found that macrophages—immune cells that help regulate inflammation—acted differently when surrounded by more plastic. One anti-inflammatory gene, CD163, was way less active in plastic-loaded plaques.

While it’s too early to say if microplastics cause strokes, researchers agree they’re up to something. “Could it be that microplastics are somehow altering their gene expression?” Clark asked. “We don’t know yet, but it gives us a direction.”

Microplastics have already been found in the lungs, liver, heart, blood, and even the brain. At this point, it’s not a question of whether we’re contaminated; it’s about what that contamination is doing to us.

Avoiding plastic isn’t easy, but experts recommend skipping plastic water bottles, ditching plastic cutting boards, and never microwaving food in plastic containers. Because apparently, it’s not just the oceans these particles are choking—it’s us.