Midnight to Monaco’s “One Way Ticket” Is a One Way Ticket to Adventure





This song is so good it makes me want to push my ear buds so deep into my ears the beat is actually part reverberating round my brain tubes. Since I first started listening to it last week I’ve been wearing a slouchy peach blazer and fingerclicking and doo-woping (or nu-wop as they call it) my way around the city like a lunatic. The concrete streets are my yacht! Now where are the girls from Rio? I need to blow this popsicle stand for A D V E N T U R E.

Midnight to Monaco are a duo: vocalist Ricky Ducati and producer Donnie Sloan. (Are those names for real?They sound like the names of rebel bad boys you shouldn’t fall for but you have a fling with anyway.) Here they are above as painted by pulp-legend Robert McGiniss (the man behind over 1,200 paperback book covers and over 30 iconic movie posters including Barbarella and Breakfast at Tiffany’s). They’re still super new—only a couple song of theirs are in the ether—but this is easily the best.

Here’s fun fact about Sloan: he’s penned tunes for Empire of the Sun.

“I originally wrote the music as an idea for Empire of the Sun, another group I work with, complete with acoustic guitars and synthesizers,” explains Sloan. “But, when Ricky sang on the track, it really came alive and perfectly lent itself to the 50s and 60s doo-wop sound we’re inspired by. So much so, that the final version features backing vocals from Matt Jardine, the son of original Beach Boy, Al Jardine.”

He adds: “It’s an ode to Annie, the dream girl that never actually turns up, and perhaps only exists in your imagination.”

Wassup with Annie? So elusive. Neon Indian was looking for her too!

