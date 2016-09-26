Servings: 4

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices of ribeye steak, sliced 1/4-inch thick (about 420 grams)

5 grams adobo seasoning, plus more to taste

12 grams crushed garlic

250 grams saltine cracker crumbs

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

150 ml extra virgin olive oil, for frying

Directions

1. Season the steaks with salt and pepper and let sit for 10 minutes.

2. Place the cracker crumbs in a shallow bowl. Whisk the eggs with the adobo, garlic, salt, and pepper.

3. Working with one piece of steak at a time, dip the steak into the egg mixture, then into the crumbs, taking care to coat them completely and evenly.

4. Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Working with one piece of steak at a time, cook, flipping once, until delightfully golden brown on each side, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel.

5. In Puerto Rico, this would be served with white rice, beans, and a salad. Please be sure to make Milanesa sandwiches with any leftovers.