Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC Adds Major X-Men and Fantastic Four Characters

Fans of Marvel’s X-Men and Fantastic Four groups will be pleased to know about the two newest heroes to join the roster of Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Cyclops and The thing arrive in Marvel cosmic invasion

screenshot: dotemu

2026 is quite a significant year for Marvel. The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day film is gearing up to drop in July, and the hotly anticipated Avengers Doomsday will serve as the main event for a lot of superhero fans in December. There’s a lot to be excited about beyond 2026, too. Fantastic Four fans were treated to the introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU last summer, and X-Men fans are confirmed to be getting similar treatment next with Doomsday and an X-Men reboot slated for 2028.

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This year is also set to be a big year for Marvel video games, with Insomniac’s Wolverine game finally slated to release on September 15. Wolverine is by far one of the most popular heroes in Marvel history. That, combined with Insomniac’s pedigree of making some of the best superhero games ever in its Spider-Man series, has fans super hyped about its new game. There’s also Amy Hennig’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra game that’s slated to be coming sometime this year, though it’s more of a big unknown, as it’s been some time since anything concrete about the Captain America and Black Panther-led game has been shared.

Marvel cosmic invasion’s first DLC is out now

Two new Super Heroes join the fight against Annihilus!



Play as The Thing and Cyclops in this first DLC update for MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, available NOW💥 pic.twitter.com/0XDp7wmPyg — Dotemu (@Dotemu) May 18, 2026

Last year’s nostalgic superhero beat ’em up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, delivered a fun, visually stunning retro arcade experience to fans of the Marvel universe that featured a cast of 15 playable heroes. Now, publisher Dotemu has rolled out the game’s first DLC that adds the X-Men’s Cyclops and the Fantastic Four’s Thing to the game, two heroes fans were hoping would be included the game’s launch roster as heroes were being revealed throughout last year.

This new Cosmic Invasion DLC costs just $3.99, and Dotemu confirms it’s one of two DLCs planned for the rest of 2026. The second DLC, stamped with a Fall release window, will add more playable characters, but perhaps most interestingly, will introduce an all-new mode for players to test out their skills and combos.

screenshot: Dotemu

Dotemu’s announcement post on X came with an action-packed gameplay trailer of the two new heroes. Cyclops’ default look includes his iconic brown bomber jacket worn over his blue and yellow X-Men garb, similar to Marvel Rivals‘ default Rogue skin. The Thing, on the other hand, arrives with his much simpler appearance, rocking his white and blue Fantastic Four shorts. Perhaps the most visually striking ability from the trailer appears to be Cyclops’ special move, which sees him unleash a giant red beam that sweeps across the entire screen in a circular motion, eviscerating everything it comes into contact with.

As for who might be added next as part of DLC 2, most of the core X-Men have now been added to the game except for characters like Beast and Professor X. On the Fantastic Four side of things, neither Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, nor Human Torch are part of the roster. However, seeing that these two latest additions are from the X-Men and Fantastic Four, Cosmic Invasion might end up going in a different direction for its next DLC heroes, perhaps adding more out-of-left-field names like Beta Ray Bill or Phyla-Vell. Fans will have to wait until the Fall to find out who else is joining the team.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.