Drake Accused of Ripping Off a Beat From Another Rapper for His New Album: ‘You Got Me F***ed Up’

Rapper 1900Rugrat has accused Drake of ripping off one of his beats. The track is titled “Little Birdie”. In an Instagram video, Rugrat claims the song’s beat is based on—or taken from—the one he produced for the intro to his debut 2025 album, Porch 2 The Pent.

Recounting his side of the story, 1900Rugrat speaks directly to Drake first, saying, “You got me f**ked up.” He then alleges that the Toronto rapper previously reached out to him to work on a project. When Rugrat sent over some tracks, it was his album intro beat that Drake “took a liking to.”

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Rugrat says that he declined, but that Drake still implied he was going to include the Florida lyricist on his album. However, Drake “never sent the verse,” which Rugrat was unbothered by, until he heard the new album, Iceman. “Twin, that’s the only beat I’ve ever produced,” 1900 Rugrat said. He added, “Don’t rip my s**t and repitch it like that, fam. That’s fried out and f**ked up, twin.”

It is worth noting that Rugrat later came back with some receipts, posting screenshots of his messages with Drake.

In a follow-up post, he shared alleged DMs between the two of them, wherein Drake wrote, “I know the tape bout to go f**king nuts.” He added, “Hopefully we can get one for the album. I talked to Gordo he told me the other s**t was the intro.”

Drake went on to write, “I was hype off that s**t but I know that feeling when you already done.” He finally offered, “So we’ll cook up if anything.”

Drake’s new album, ‘Iceman’, was accompanied by two more albums: ‘Maid of Honour’ and ‘Habibti’

In response, Rugrat wrote back, “whaaaaa i appreciate u understanding brudda i just know i cant ever say those lyrics again n this my first ever tape so it was special for me yk, more than appreciative…” At this point, the message trails off.

It’s unclear how this might shake out, but “Little Birdie” is credited to producers 40, DJ Frisco954, and RL. At this point, it appears that neither Drake nor his team has commented on 1900Rugrat’s accusations.