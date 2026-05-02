Drake Recalled Releasing This Album as One of the Lowest Points in His Career: ‘It Was a Weird Moment’

When you’re as big as Drake, it’s hard to really gauge what his lowlights are. Nowadays, you can just pinpoint the long, arduous fall from grace after battling Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Nothing was more embarrassing and cringeworthy than watching the Toronto MC shrivel in his response to “Not Like Us” with “The Heart Part 6“. To make matters worse, he took matters to court in a way that still makes him look bad.

But before that feud ever unraveled, Drake was relatively untouchable. Even when Pusha T pressed him in diss tracks, he was unmoved, still cranking out hits even after a loss. When you’re one of the biggest artists in the world, how much do you really lose without something catastrophic happening?

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In spite of all of this, the artist born Aubrey Graham told GQ in a 2011 interview that there was one low moment in his career he wished he could change: his major label debut album. The interviewer mused that Thank Me Later “felt like you could have made a better album.” Drake cosigned the take. “I’m in agreeance with that, definitely that combined with the videos for ‘Miss Me’ and ‘Fancy’. I just watched the videos and was like, ‘What the f*ck are these videos about?’ That’s why ‘Fancy’ never came out. It was a weird moment,” he admitted.

Drake Calls ‘Thank Me Later’ One of the Lowest Moments in His Career

This reluctance towards Thank Me Later didn’t necessarily mean he didn’t appreciate the album in some way. Ultimately, he recognized what it did for his career and how it carved the path to eventually make Take Care. However, Drake also admitted that the making of the album was startlingly quick. Consequently, he didn’t get to take his time and make the album as perfect as it could be.

“No, I never regret. It did amazing things for my career. As a sonic composition, I’m still proud of it,” Drake clarified. “It was just very weird to make an album, for sale, in four months on a tour bus. It wasn’t So Far Gone. So Far Gone was my first album, so I felt like it was unfair to me. Like damn, I just made So Far Gone. Now I have to come right back out with another piece.”

“I shouldn’t have to rush this because I just gave you a body of work. Give me a minute,” Drake continued. “So I made Thank Me Later and it did great for me but you’re right, I was immediately on to my next one.”