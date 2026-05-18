New Witcher Multiplayer Game Update Is Good but a Release Date Remains Far Off

Some exciting news about the upcoming Witcher multiplayer title finally arrives, but that doesn’t mean the game is coming any time soon.

CD Projekt Red Hires A Destiny 2 Vet As Lead Writer on Project Sirius

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

It may be hard to believe, but it’s already been more than a decade since The Witcher 3 released and took the gaming world by storm. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to jump back into Geralt’s world for a new adventure for a long time and there are two big projects on the way.

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The Witcher 4 will continue the main narrative of the franchise with another single-player RPG campaign, but CD Projekt Red has also been developing a multiplayer game in The Witcher universe codenamed Project Sirius.

Although there isn’t much known about the multiplayer Witcher project just yet, it is now confirmed that industry veteran Kwan Perng is joining the team in a key writing role to help develop the game’s story.

Perng shared their excitement about the role on social media (spotted by Eurogamer):

“I’ve joined CD PROJEKT RED as the Lead Writer on Project Sirius. It will be some time before I can talk about the project, but in the meantime I’ve been immersing myself in the dark and eclectic universe of The Witcher. It’s humbling to get the opportunity to tell stories in this world and in the company of such talented developers.”

Perng is most well-known for their writing work on Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion. The Final Shape was one of the game’s most popular DLCs and Perng served as one of the main writers on that project.

Additionally, Perng’s resume also includes work on Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons expansion and a handful of credits on other various RPGs. Even though Project Sirius is going to be multiplayer focused, the CD Projekt Red project will still need to have strong writing to capture The Witcher universe and make the game feel at home in the world that the team has been cultivating for years.

It will be very interesting to see what period of time and what location Project Sirius decides to explore and whether Perng looks to any particular Witcher novels for inspiration when it comes to the project’s driving narrative and overall themes.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on The Witcher franchise.

Project Sirius doesn’t have a confirmed title or a release window at this time. The Witcher 4 also does not have a specific release window confirmed just yet.