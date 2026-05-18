Fetty Wap’s Nostalgia Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Fetty Wap, fresh outta the slammer, announced the Nostalgia Tour last week. The 2026 North American run kicks off this summer and continues into the fall with headlining shows scattered throughout select U.S. cities.

The tour kicks off June 6 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at The Bourbon Room. Stops to follow include Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, Memphis, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The final stop will be December 6 in Denver, Colorado, at the Fillmore Auditorium.

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The rapper seized on renewed interest in his music thanks to a viral trend comparing 2016 to 2026 that boosted his 2016 song “Trap Queen” back onto the charts. Fetty said in a statement, “We really about to get back out there. We gonna turn up with all the old and some of the new music. Got a lotta surprises on the way and I can’t wait to hit the stage and vibe with y’all.”

Fetty Wap 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to Fetty Wap’s Nostalgia Tour 2026 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Fetty Wap tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Fetty, Unfettered

Fetty Wap has understandably been on a bit of a hiatus since being incarcerated in federal prison in 2023 for, well, trapping. The rapper was accused of taking part in a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” and sentenced to six years in federal prison.

However, the artist was released early after serving only half of his sentence for unspecified reasons.

His new album, Zavier, is out now.

06/06 — Atlantic City, NJ @ The Bourbon Room

06/14 — Chicago, IL @ Summer Smash Festival

06/19 — Detroit, MI @ City Festival

07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

07/25 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/31 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/07 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Stateside Live!

08/22 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor*

08/29 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/12 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

11/06 — Atlanta. GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/07 — Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall

11/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth

11/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

12/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/06 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium