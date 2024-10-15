Coca-Cola Recalls ‘Zero Sugar’ Lemonade After It’s Found to be Loaded With Sugar

Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled a whole lot of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade thanks to a labeling error. Some 13,000 cases of lemonade that were supposed to be sugar-free turned out to be absolutely packed with sugar. So, if you’re reading this and you’re trying to cut sugars out of your life while still enjoying the delicious zero Sugar Minute Maid lemonade that you love so much, perhaps consider pouring the rest of that bottle down the drain.

You can thank a labeling error for the mistake. The FDA classifies this as a Class-2 recall, which means that the affected product could lead to temporary health consequences—for instance, for people who have sugar sensitivities—but has no serious health risks. Internal investigations that revealed that cans in the mislabeled cartons didn’t quite sync up with their packaging descriptions.

The recall began back in September and affects 12-ounce cans sold in 12-pack cartons. The cartons were sold all across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. No illnesses have been reported, other than a general sense of disgust and disappointment in oneself from having chugged the several dozen grams of sugar Coca-Cola crams into its full-sugar products. This could be especially dangerous to diabetics who may not be aware that they are consuming something that will shoot their glucose levels through the roof. Though to be fair, it’s not like alternatives to traditional sugar are significantly better for your health.

Here are the specific codes on the cartons so you can identify which sugar-free Minute Maid’s are actually brimming with sugar: FEB1725CNA and FEB1725CNB. The UPC code is 0 25000 12115 9. If you’ve got some Minute Maid lemonade with any of those numbers, you are advised to return them to your place of purchase for a refund or maybe just throw it away if you’re willing to part with the few bucks you spent on it.