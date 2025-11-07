Miss World Chile Contestant Performed a Song From Her Death Metal Band and the Judges Were Floored

We love seeing metal exalted on a global stage, and this week Chilean model and death metal vocalist Ignacia Fernández did it in a big way.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old model and founder of Chilean progressive death metal band Decessus, shocked the crowd and judges at the Miss World Chile 2025 semifinals (also known as the Miss Mundo Chile pageant) when she brought out her bandmate, guitarist Carlos Palma, to do one of their songs with her for the performance portion of the competition, as reported by Blabbermouth.

Standing proudly in her ball gown and growling delightfully through the original tune, Fernández left everyone stunned, before ending on a standing ovation and being praised by the judges for doing something so unique.

Thankfully, keeping it real worked out pretty well for Fernánde, who was born and raised in Chile and is representing the Las Condes district in the pageant. She made it to the top 20. The final will be held this Sunday, Nov. 9, with the winner going on to represent Chile in the Miss Universe pageant.

Fernández formed her death metal band five years ago

Fernández co-founded Decessus in 2020. In addition to Palma, the band also features drummer Martín Fénix and bassist Jaime Pepe. Over the years, they have grown to play on some big stages, opening for bands like Jinjer, Insomnium, and Epica.

Speaking with Chilean newspaper Las Últimas Noticias, Fernández opened up about her big performance, confessing that she was a bit nervous about how it would be received. “Television lends itself to people making memes and making fun of you,” she shared. “The song I sang is by my band. It’s my job, my life.”

Play video

Fernández also shared some secrets behind how she cares for her voice, revealing, “I studied for more than two years, very focused. I have an ENT [ears, nose, and throat] specialist and a speech therapist with whom I constantly make sure that everything is okay. I warm up during the day and, before a show, I take between 15 and 30 minutes to do several exercises calmly.”

In a separte, post perfromance interview, Fernández added, “I’m not trying to fit in. I’m trying to show myself as I am.”