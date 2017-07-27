Mission-Style Tacos Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 4 hours
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|907 grams carne asada marinated skirt steak
24 corn tortillas
1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
1 white onion, minced
salsa, to serve
4 radishes, thinly sliced
2 limes, cut into wedges
Directions
- Light a grill. Add the steak and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness, about 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.
- Place the tortillas on the grill and cook, flipping once, until warmed, 1-2 minutes.
- To serve, place 2 tortillas on top of one another and top them with meat, cilantro, onion, and salsa. Serve with radish slices and lime wedges.
