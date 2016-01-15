MIXED BY Fred P

Queens, New York native Fred P took the number 11 spot in THUMP’s Best Mixes of 2015, so it’s safe to say we’re thrilled to snag the contemporary deep house hero for a mix on our flagship series. As if anything else could be expected from the Soul People Music boss often known as Black Jazz Consortium, Fred came correct with a seamless hour of elegant and straight-up soul invading vibes. Check out the mix below, and be sure to pick up Fred’s brand new Expressing Dark Matter EP that just dropped today on Rex Club Music, the release hub of the Paris nightclub institution.