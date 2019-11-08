Mochiko Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes, plus 4 hours marinating

Ingredients

for the fried chicken:

2 ¼ cups|250 grams cornstarch

¾ cup|100 grams Mochiko flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons gochujang

2 tablespoons minced ginger

2 tablespoons sake

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 large eggs

2 cups|280 grams all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons garlic salt

8 pieces boneless, skin-on chicken thighs

canola oil, for frying

Videos by VICE

for the gochujang aioli:

⅔ cup|150 grams mayonnaise

1 teaspoon gochujang

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

for the su-miso:

½ cup|120 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml mirin

1 tablespoon sake

1 ¾ teaspoons shiro miso paste

for the kaki mochi crumble:

2 ounces|60 grams Mini Yakko Arare rice crackers, finely chopped

½ cup|40 grams Nori Komi furikake

1 tablespoon fried garlic

for the ulu mac salad:

½ pound|225 grams macaroni

3 cups|626 grams mayonnaise

1 pound|450 grams breadfruit or russet potatoes, scrubbed clean

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 medium carrot, peeled and grated

4 large hard boiled eggs, chopped

to finish:

cooked medium grain rice

green onions, thinly sliced

Directions

Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, sift together ¼ cup cornstarch, the Mochiko flour, and sugar and mix well. In a small bowl, whisk together the gochujang, ginger, sake, soy sauce, eggs, and 2 tablespoons water. Whisk into the dry ingredients. Add the chicken and cover. Refrigerate at least 4 hours. Make the aioli: Whisk the mayonnaise, gochujang, and sugar together in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the su-miso: Bring the sugar, mirin, and sake to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Cook until the sugar has dissolved, then remove from the heat and stir in the miso paste. Set aside. Make the kaki mochi crumble: Mix the rice crackers, furikake, and fried garlic in a small bowl. Set aside until ready to use. Make the ulu mac salad: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook until al dente, 7 minutes. Drain, then rinse under cold water. Drain again and transfer the pasta to a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until completely cold. Cover the potatoes in water and bring to a boil. Cook until just soft, 14 minutes. Drain and cool completely, then peel, discarding the skins. Dice the potatoes into small cubes, then transfer to a bowl with the pasta and the remaining ingredients. Stir and season to taste, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Heat 2-inches of canola oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. In a medium bowl sift together the remaining 2 cups cornstarch, the all-purpose flour, and garlic salt. Dredge the chicken thighs in the mixture and shake off any excess. Deep-fry until golden-brown, about 3 minutes. Cut the fried chicken into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle chicken with the su miso sauce, followed by the gochujang aioli. Sprinkle kaki mochi crumble over the top and garnish with green onions. Serve with rice and the ulu mac salad. Garnish with the sliced green onions.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .