Mom Busts Toddlers Eating, Playing in Their Grandfather’s Ashes

Just before the (very brief) TikTok ban in The States, a Colorado mom went out with a bang, detailing a horrifying but hilarious incident where her two toddlers got into some mischief—and may have consumed their dead great grandfather’s ashes.

Monica Long only left her 2 and 3-year-old sons alone for a moment as she prepared for a party. When she returned to the room, she noticed some dirt scattered on the ground.

“I was like, ‘Where did this dirt come from?’ I grabbed the vacuum and vacuumed it up and continued about my day,” she told People.

Days later, Long discovered the plastic container that held the ashes of her “PawPaw.” It was now mostly empty.

“I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, they got PawPaw and I vacuumed him up,’” she shared. “I couldn’t believe this happened. I love them to death but oh my goodness, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

luckily, there’s more pawpaw

The mom of three said all of her sons are on the autism spectrum, and that the youngest two, in particular, are “climbers.”

“They climbed their little way up and got ahold of him,” she explained. “I pieced it together. The littlest one, he figured out how to open bottles by biting and unscrewing them.”

(Photo: Monica Long / TikTok)

In addition to spilling PawPaw’s ashes on the floor, the boys were found with white dust on their lips, leading Long to a “horrifying” conclusion.

“I just dusted and cleaned them off, not thinking anything of it. But they might have eaten part of their grandfather,” she admitted.

Long shared the incident on TikTok just to make her friends laugh. But the video took off, amassing more than two million views.

Thankfully, her family also found humor in the situation.

“I just never thought I’d have to tell my sweet little grandma that I vacuumed her husband up and he’s in a Shark vacuum,” she shared with a laugh. “She got a kick out of that and my daddy laughed too. He goes, ‘Oh gosh, it would be those two little ones that got PawPaw.’”

“She goes, ‘I bet PawPaw would have got a kick out of that,’ and then tells me, ‘Don’t worry, we have more PawPaw,’” Long assured.

Ultimately, the mother of the two youngsters has chosen to “find the humor” in the incident. She agrees her PawPaw would have as well.

“He had shenanigan stories of his own from being a principal. He was a Vietnam War veteran and a school teacher for many, many years,” she shared.