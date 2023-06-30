Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, July 2023

The sun in Cancer illuminates a busy sector of your chart, one that rules your day job, schedule, and daily habits. The sun meets Mercury in Cancer on July 1, boosting communication as you learn about new gigs or projects, rework your calendar, or approach your wellness routine in a way. Also on July 1, Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus, bringing luck to you at home: Perhaps you’re planning a move or renovation, and things may work out more abundantly than you expected! A feeling of being at the right place at the right time just flows at this time. Jupiter is all about opportunity, and exciting possibilities are opening up for you, Aquarius!

Venus in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus on July 2, busting boredom and bringing thrills to your personal relationships! You may ditch a partnership or call out a close friend or family member who’s making you feel stifled. Something novel can excite you at this time. A creative breakthrough could take place.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, perhaps bringing having strange and intriguing dreams. Brilliant and unusual ideas may come to you while you meditate. This is a powerful full moon for exploring your psyche and shadow. Secrets may also be shared. You can explore a hidden place or learn about something esoteric. Cancer season finds you dealing with the mundane, focusing on your to-do list, and taking care of business, but the full moon in Capricorn calls you to check out from everyday life to rest, daydream, catch up on quality time alone, relax, and explore the spiritual.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, perhaps bringing surprising news your way. A communication breakthrough could also take place. Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, inspiring a gentle, understanding atmosphere regarding communication. Creative problem solving could take place in your finances. Mars enters Virgo on July 10, which can find you resolving a long standing issue, perhaps settling a debt. Mars is the planet of division and in Virgo, the partitions are exact: You and your partners in love or business may be reworking boundaries around money and other shared resources.

Also on July 10, Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having an intense discussion about themes like responsibility, privacy, time, and energy. You could also dump an old habit or way of thinking at this time. Mercury is the planet of information, and Pluto of secrets, so their opposition may also bring intriguing information to light! Mercury enters Leo on July 11, boosting communication in your partnerships: The people you’re in relationships with may be upfront about what they think and feel at this time. Honesty and integrity are themes highlighted by this transit. The sun aligns with Uranus on July 14, bringing a much-needed shake-up to your usual routine, as well as some unexpected assistance.

Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17, kicking up a frenzy of communication! You may learn a lot at this time, but watch out for gossip and exaggeration. A conversation about your living situation or close relationships could take an exciting turn at this time. The new moon in Cancer also takes place on July 17, perhaps finding you starting a new gig, project, or wellness routine! Water sign Cancer is all about nurture and care, and this new moon calls you to discover new ways to nourish and love yourself. Reconnecting with the earth is a lovely way to work with this new moon. Get out of your head, turn off your phone, and spend time at a beach or park that you love.

The sun connects with Neptune on July 20, inspiring a sweet, generous atmosphere. Lovely gifts could be exchanged. However, Mars also opposes Saturn in Pisces on this day, so while an open-hearted energy flows in some of your relationships, you may have to be firm and set boundaries in others. Or perhaps you’ll be setting limits on how much you can spend!

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, bringing a brewing power struggle to a head. You may be setting firm boundaries around your communication, energy, and availability. Or it could be that the struggle is taking place within you, and you’re discovering that you need to get out of a rut. While intense feelings come up at this time, this can also be a powerful moment for transformation, so embrace change, Aquarius!

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22! The sun and Venus retrograde in Leo activate the relationship sector of your chart, making this a powerful time for connection. You could be meeting new people, learning more about someone else’s perspective, or strengthening the bond you share with someone special. Venus retrograde can find you and your partners rethinking what’s truly important to you, as well as your values. You may find that you and your partner’s tastes have changed: If you’re in a relationship, maybe your interests have evolved together, or maybe they haven’t, and it’s time to reconnect about what’s important to you both. If you’re single, you might find that the kind of person you’re attracted to, and vice versa, has changed. Think back to the summer of 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo. How have you changed since then? Is a new chapter beginning for you now?

Unexpected news may arrive as Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23. Communication hiccups could take place, but brilliant new ideas can be shared. Uranus is all about surprise! Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, which could find you making an exciting introduction. A new conversation begins with an established partner. The mood is generally friendly and easygoing at this time. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, which could find you taking care of paperwork or having discussions about money, especially themes like debts, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with others.

Good luck this month, Aquarius, and see you in August!