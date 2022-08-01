Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, August 2022

Scorpios are famously mysterious, but you won’t be slinking in the shadows this month, little scorpion, because the sun in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition! The spotlight is on you, and it’s a fantastic time to share your talents with the world. You may be gaining recognition for your talents and hard work, and new professional opportunities are coming your way. Themes like your career, reputation, and legacy are front at center for you at this time.

Relationships are also highlighted at the start of the month as your ruling planet Mars meets Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus on August 1, activating the partnership sector of your chart. Mars is the planet of action, and Uranus of the unexpected, so your partners could be surprising you at this time! This can be a period of tremendous breakthroughs in your relationships, and a powerful moment to release old habits. But you may also find that the mood is impulsive and more argumentative than usual.

Helping smooth things over is Venus, in fellow water sign Cancer, connecting with Uranus and Mars on August 2, inspiring communication and connection. Mercury enters Virgo on August 4, kicking up activity in your social life and finding you making new friends and connecting with groups and communities that share your hobbies and interests. Mercury in Virgo bodes well for teamwork, and in your romantic relationships, you and your partners are reconnecting on an intellectual level, discussing your hopes and wishes for the future!

Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces on August 7, inspiring an especially romantic energy—but also on August 7, Mars squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, finding you setting firm boundaries at home and in your personal life. Venus and Neptune’s alignment can find you connecting with someone on a deep spiritual level, and aside from your love life, may also find you filled with creative inspiration; it’s a powerful time to make art! Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but also illusion. Mars’s square to Saturn helps us stay grounded, encouraging us to prioritize reality and our responsibilities and make careful decisions. Mars’s square with Saturn can inspire a heavy atmosphere, especially if we’re trying to charge ahead: This is the time to approach matters with maturity and patience. Alone, this alignment can be stuffy or stifling, but with Venus and Neptune in the mix, some whimsy is in the air, too!

Venus opposes your other ruling planet, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on August 9, which could find you having an intense and revealing conversation. If someone hasn’t been honest about what they desire, it may come out now. An issue at home, with family, or concerning your past, may reach a climax or resolution during the full moon in Aquarius on August 11. Information comes to light, and a powerful emotional release can take place.

The sun squares off with Uranus during this full moon, which could find you taking an unexpected action toward achieving your long-term goals, and Venus enters Leo, finding you feeling popular, bringing rewards or accolades, and generally inspiring good vibes in your career or life in public. Mars mingles with dreamy Neptune, inspiring courage and compassion, and imbuing you with energy to focus on your creative pursuits. This is also an exciting time to explore fantasies with a partner; the mood is passionate!

Important boundaries can be set between your work life and personal life as the sun opposes Saturn on August 14, and Mars also mingles with Pluto, which could find you having a conversation that changes everything! Your influence is especially strong at this time. Unexpected news and chance meetings take place as Mercury connects with Uranus on August 16. A breakthrough in understanding can occur between you and a partner. Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on August 18, finding you feeling especially popular! Rewards for your talents could come your way. Mars enters Gemini on August 20, finding you energized to tackle financial concerns like taking care of bills, debts, or taxes. Mars is Gemini also helps you cut ties with the past: What are you ready to let go of?

Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21, inspiring a sleepy, day-dreamy atmosphere. Communication delays or misunderstandings may take place. Mercury connects with Pluto on August 22, inspiring a more incisive, productive energy regarding communication, and it could also find you learning about some secrets! This is a powerful time for research, too.

Virgo season begins on August 22, finding you expanding your social circle and connecting with people who share your hobbies and passions. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 24: Freedom and flexibility are major themes at this time, so give yourself and others plenty of space to be themselves!

Mercury enters Libra on August 26, perhaps finding you in an introspective mood. This is a powerful time to explore your psyche and connect with your inner voice through meditation, journaling, or therapy. The new moon in Virgo arrives on August 27, activating the friendship sector of your chart: You may be entering a new community or group, or reconnecting with old friends. A new wish or dream for the future may be developing! This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Uranus, finding you challenging people’s expectations of you. You may be transforming your reputation in some way. The sun also squares off with Mars during this new moon, perhaps inspiring impatience or impulsivity. The mood is very decisive, perhaps confrontational, and quite passionate!

Venus opposes Saturn on August 28, finding you having important discussions about commitments and agreements. This isn’t the coziest alignment for Venus, and there may be a cool, detached, or even grumpy energy in the air, but it could be an excellent time to set boundaries or simply clarify details and expectations.

Good luck this month, Scorpio, and see you in September!