Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, July 2023

The sun in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules communication, making it an exciting time of year to reach out to people! Thrilling new friendships are struck on July 1 as the sun meets Mercury in Cancer, and Mercury and the sun connect with lucky Jupiter in your sign, Taurus. Jupiter is the planet of opportunity, and you can connect with influential people at this time. The information you learn now could bring an important shift to your world. Communication isn’t all that’s highlighted at this time; there might also be interesting shifts in your local neighborhood. Exciting new spots may be opening up, and a vibrant scene is blossoming around you!

Your ruling planet Venus is in Leo and it squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2, which might find you feeling unusually impulsive! You could be eager to make a big change at home and in your personal life. You can feel eager to break free from the clutches of the past, like people’s expectations based on who you used to be years ago. If you’re feeling smothered by someone, you could be putting your foot down in a big way.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, bringing a big climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. Important research could be uncovered. Your balance of intuition and logical thinking can bring you a big win. Information you’ve been waiting for may finally arrive, or you’re sharing a big message at this time.

Surprising messages may be shared as Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, and perhaps you’re the one sharing them! Astrologers often call your zodiac sign predictable, but we know that’s not always the case, especially as wildcard Uranus moves through your sign, which it will continue to do for about another three years. Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, inspiring a sweet, understanding energy for communication. This alignment can bode especially well for your social life, as you may connect with a community you feel a deep, perhaps even spiritual, connection with!

Mars enters fellow earth sign Virgo on July 10, revving up the romance sector of your chart! This could be a passionate period in your love life. You may be connecting with a new crush or reigniting the flame with an established lover. Creative inspiration can also be found and you feel reenergized to work on your art. Your energy levels for partying also get a big boost.

On July 10, Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an intense but important conversation. The truth may come to light: Pluto is the planet of hidden things, but Mercury is the planet of information, and their opposition can make for big reveals. If you’re dealing with manipulative types, their schemes may be exposed! If you’re dealing with honest people, meaningful changes can come from intense discussions.

Mercury enters Leo on July 11, kicking up communications about your home and family life. You may reconnect with family or old friends. Discussions about your living situation take place. The sun aligns with Uranus on July 14, inspiring you to have some fun! An unexpected event may take place in your neighborhood: Perhaps a carnival will pop up in a park, or you’ll discover a hangout you’ve never noticed before, filled with potential friends!

Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17, inspiring an uplifting, exciting atmosphere—but watch out for exaggerations. Jupiter is the planet of growth and possibility, but it’s also the planet of extremes, and as Mercury rules communication, their square could mean that even well intentioned people are gossiping or telling tales that are too good to be true! July 17 also brings the new moon in Cancer: This new moon marks the start of an important discussion. You may be reconnecting with your intuition in a deep way at this time, connecting with neighbors or siblings, if you have them.

The sun connects with Neptune on July 20, inspiring compassion and understanding. This can be an easy time for communication. You might connect with inspiring people at this time. That said, Mars also opposes Saturn in Pisces, which may find you dealing with frustrations in your social life or love life, especially if people (or you!) aren’t taking care of their responsibilities. Check in with your friends and loved ones: If someone has taken on a task that they can’t handle, perhaps helping them out instead of shaming them is a better solution in the long run. Of course, if someone has a history of being flakey, careless, irresponsible, or difficult, this could be when boundaries are drawn.

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, bringing a power struggle to a climax. A know-it-all in your life might be especially aggravating on this day! If someone is trying to change your mind about something, consider what they have to gain from your change of perspective. A transformative discussion could also take place: letting go of old ways of thinking can bring about a big shift. Today is all about finding the balance between setting boundaries with controlling people, and between knowing when you’re being stubborn or needing to be open to new perspectives.

Your ruling planet Venus begins its retrograde in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22! Leo season can be a cozy time of year for you, Taurus. Your focus turns to your home and family life and you’re eager to entertain at home and cook for the people you love. You might also be in a nostalgic mood, wanting to look at old photos, connect with family and old friends. You might be sprucing up your home, thinking about money, or rearranging your space.

Venus retrograde in Leo can bring important realizations about what’s important to you at home and in your personal life. You might be inviting someone special into “the fold” in some way, perhaps introducing them to close friends or family who are very important to you. If you’re already in a relationship, you and your partners may be exploring your shared values regarding home, family, privacy, and security. Even if you’re not in a relationship, these themes could be at the top of your mind. Think back to Summer 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo: How have your desires and values evolved since then? A new chapter is beginning now!

Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, perhaps bringing surprising news. You might feel restless! An easygoing energy flows as Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27: An interesting discovery about the past might be made or a new discussion about your home and roots begins. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, kicking up communication with you and your crushes and lovers, as well as with your creative collaborators. Invitations to fun celebrations could also come your way!

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in August!