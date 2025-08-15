Moon Phase for Today: August 15, 2025

Happy Friday! As we move into this weekend, you might be reminiscing on last weekend’s beautiful full moon.

Currently, we are in the waning gibbous phase of the lunar cycle, moving toward the third quarter, when the moon reaches 50% illumination. Today’s moon is at 56% illumination and is actively losing its light from the sun. Right now, from the Northern Hemisphere, we can only see the left half of the moon’s face as we move closer to the new moon—which has 0% illumination.

Today’s waning gibbous is rising later at night, visible only during the early morning hours. Currently, it’s situated in the zodiac sign Taurus. Here’s everything you should know.

Current Moon Phase: August 15, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waning gibbous in Taurus.

According to The Nine Planets of The Solar System, “This is the first phase after the full moon where the illumination of the moon decreases each day until it reaches 50% (the last quarter phase). The waning (shrinking) gibbous moon will rise after sunset in the east, transit the meridian after midnight, before setting after sunrise in the west.”

The waning gibbous is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle. Currently, the moon is 21.6 days old and has a 56% illumination.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the phase directly following the full moon, when we officially enter into the second half of the lunar cycle. The moon is not yet a crescent, still presenting as a semicircle in the sky. However, it loses its illumination as the days pass.

“During this phase, the illumination of the moon will go down from 99.% to 50.1%,” The Nine Planets of The Solar System reports. “Technically, the phase starts as soon as the full moon has passed, but it can be difficult to calculate and differentiate the first stage of a waning gibbous moon from a full moon, when 98-99% of the Moon’s surface is illuminated.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Not only is today’s moon a waning gibbous, but it is also situated in the astrological sign of Taurus—a sign well-known for its sensuality and practicality.

According to Zodiac Signs, “Practical and well-grounded, Taurus is the sign that harvests the fruits of labor. They feel the need to always be surrounded by love and beauty, tuned to the material world, hedonism, and physical pleasures. People born with their Sun in Taurus are sensual and tactile, considering touch and taste the most important of all senses. Stable and conservative, this is one of the most reliable signs of the zodiac, ready to endure and stick to their choices until they reach the point of personal satisfaction.”

As a Taurus myself, I approve of the above message.

When the moon moves into Taurus, there’s a sense of groundedness and alignment. You might feel more stable and in tune with pleasure right now, appreciating the little things like art, music, food, and comfort.

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon symbolizes a time to let go. You might find yourself reflecting on the lunar cycle thus far while craving closure or assessing any progress you’ve made over the last few weeks.



Spiritually speaking, many cultures and faiths believe that the waning gibbous represents ancient wisdom and introspection. Some will even use this phase for releasing rituals, which are also common during the full moon.

If you’re resisting necessary change or avoiding moving on from something or someone who isn’t serving you, now is the time to face the facts and listen to your intuition.