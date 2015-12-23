More Photos of Juggalos Saving Christmas

In the middle of Florida’s swamps, Mike Busey (Gary Busey’s alleged nephew) runs a Juggalo commune called the Sausage Castle. Mike runs the party house with a lesbian feminist named Kace Kush. Although drones are wont to pull American flags out of gay drag queens’ assholes at the parties held here, the Sausage Castle is very family oriented. Mike, Kace, and most their friends lack strong family bonds, and they have turned to the Sausage Castle to create an alternative family. Every Christmas, the Sausage Castle chooses two single moms and buys Christmas presents for them and their children, gifting underprivileged kids with the power of an alternative family. This year they helped Kyle, a kid with down syndrome, and a kid with no legs named JB. We traveled to Saint Cloud, Florida, to watch their holiday tradition unfold.