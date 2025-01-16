No Dōmo Arigatō, Mr. Roboto: The Most Unsettling Robots of CES

CES, the world’s largest annual tech trade show, may be gone from our calendars, but the nightmares and unsettled stomachs of its most unusual, cold-blooded (hell, no-blooded) attendees have remained with us ever since. Here are three that seem just a little bit off, either by their facial expressions or in the contexts for which they’re designed.

Enchanted Tools’ Mirokaï doing… something in a hospital – credit enchanted tools

By making the Mirokaï resemble a fox boy, Enchanted Tools evaded the uncanny valley trap that makes ultra-but-not-completely-realistic robots skeeve people out. But I’m not sure that a physical representation of what could very easily be a PlayStation character is what I’d want to see performing real tasks in serious places, such as in hospitals, nursing homes, and airports.

It’s not bad looking by any stretch. It just seems like the sort of festive companion I’d feel more comfortable with asking for assistance at a sporting event than shoving a push cart full of fresh catheters into my hospital room.

realbotix aria

realbotix aria – credit realbotix

It’s not a sex doll!, Realbotix has cried out since Aria was shown at CES. “Realbotix robots, including me, focus on social intelligence, customizability, and realistic human features, designed specifically for companionship and intimacy,” Aria told CNET on the floor at CES.

Perhaps the word “intimacy” triggered sly thoughts among those who saw it, or maybe it was because an awful lot of people thought it looked like a sex doll, so that it must be for… well, you know.

As Futurism reported, the reason for that is because Realbotix used to make sex dolls, but “Realbotix no longer produces sex products,” a Realbotix spokesperson said in an email to Futurism. “Aria does not have genitalia. She is not anatomically correct and has a hard shell body. And is not meant for sex.” So that settles that. Don’t bang your $175,000 girlfriend bot.

waiys ameca

waiys ameca – credit waiys

It’s a lot less unsettling in videos, when you can see Ameca moving, and it’s absolutely remarkable how fluidly its movements are. Even simultaneously movements of the head, neck, and arms come off incredibly lifelike. Not at all like the stiff movements of older robots.

But due to that uncanny valley phenomenon, it’s that almost-lifelike-but-something’s-slightly-off sense that makes it a strange thing to see. Part of that, too, may be the very realistic face (with expressions) paired with a visible brain and bare chassis.