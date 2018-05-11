Introducing Motherboard’s Digital Security Tuneup

Every time there’s a major hack or data breach everyone becomes hyper aware of their lack of online privacy. Then, after a few days or weeks, that awareness starts to fade. We get complacent. We get apathetic. We use the exact same five-letter password for every single account.

We know there are all these things we’re supposed to do to protect ourselves online, but it’s overwhelming. Where do you even start?

Here’s the thing: it doesn’t have to be hard. If you want to dive deep and do a thorough online privacy cleanse, we have a guide for that. But if you just want to do the basics, the minimum effort required to have a reasonable amount of security online, we have a challenge for you.

Over the course of one week, beginning Monday, May 14, Motherboard will issue a daily task that should take no more than five minutes to accomplish. If you complete the full week’s challenge, by the end of the weekend you’ll have what our resident security reporter Lorenzo would rate an “adequate” level of security—which sounds pretty good to me.

Interested? Click here to go to our landing page, where we’ll add a new challenge every day. Or subscribe to our regular newsletter, where we’ll be sharing each day’s task: click here to subscribe.

Welcome to Motherboard’s Digital Security Tuneup! Let’s get secure.

