Mousetrap Recipe

“This drink is named after a New Orleans grocery vendor who was shot in the St. Roch Market in 1900 after his wife and the next door vendor’s wife got in a fight over a mousetrap.”

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces white rum (preferably a Louisiana brand)

1/2 ounces maple pecan nut milk

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/4 ounce dry Curaçao

crushed ice

mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions

1. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine all ingredients.

2. Shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with mint.

From How One Bartender’s Speakeasy Transformed New Orleans’ Cocktail Scene