Mousetrap Recipe

“This drink is named after a New Orleans grocery vendor who was shot in the St. Roch Market in 1900 after his wife and the next door vendor’s wife got in a fight over a mousetrap.”
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces white rum (preferably a Louisiana brand)
1/2 ounces maple pecan nut milk
1/2 ounce lime juice
1/4 ounce dry Curaçao
crushed ice
mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions
1. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine all ingredients.
2. Shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with mint.
