M’smen Recipe

Makes: 12
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups|315 grams all-purpose flour
¼ cup|50 grams semolina flour, plus more for dusting
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon active dried yeast
⅓ cup|80 ml vegetable oil
Videos by VICE
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix together the flour, semolina, salt, sugar, and yeast. Gradually add 1 cup|250 ml of warm water, mixing by hand, until the dough is elastic. If it sticks to your fingers, add more flour. Knead the dough on the countertop for 5 minutes.
- With oiled hands, pinch off about 12 pieces of dough. Place on an oiled baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit in a warm place for about 30 minutes.
- On a lightly oiled surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, flatten the dough into a crepe-like shape with your hand. Roll it out into a 12-inch circle. It should be thin enough that you might see the countertop through the dough in some parts. Sprinkle a bit of semolina and a few drops of oil on the dough to prevent the layers from sticking. Fold the left and right edges of the dough inwards, making thirds as you would for a letter. Sprinkle a bit more semolina and a few drops of oil. Fold the bottom and top edges to make a square, then set aside on another oiled baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Add a bit more vegetable oil to the counter and your hands and, working with one piece of dough at a time, flatten and roll out the dough into a 7-inch square. Place on a baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough.
- To cook, heat a few drops of oil in a large skillet or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Working with one piece of dough at a time, cook the m’smen, flipping once, until golden with brown spots beginning to form, about 3 minutes. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough and serve immediately.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.