‘Mukti’ Brings India to the Forefront of the Adventure Genre in a Stunning New First-Person Title

India, alongside other South Asian countries like Pakistan, has been seeing a solid boom in representation. Games like SAFA, which is essentially Silent Hill set in Pakistan, have me very interested. But my more curious side has me wondering more about Mukti. This upcoming first-person adventure/puzzler looks to take some inspiration from games like Blue Prince while also sporting some significant Indian inspiration. Plus, can we talk about those graphics for a moment? I’m glad to see that the power of current-generation consoles is finally being utilized properly.

Play video Video via PlayStation on YouTube Video via PlayStation on YouTube

‘Mukti’ Looks Like a Slow Burn, But The Narrative Looks To Bring Attention to an Important Social Issue

Shown over roughly 5 minutes, our first look at gameplay for Mukti looks surprisingly serene. Beautiful environments, quick puzzles, and tons of interaction. It’s a pleasant reminder that not every game needs to be an action-filled spectacle, and sometimes, taking our time and combing through the world before us can be just as engaging. While Mukti may stand for spiritual liberation, I’m wondering just how the team at underDOGS Studios is going to implement this idea into the general gameplay loop. From what I can see, we’ll be interacting with a lot of cultural iconography, and I’m very interested to see and learn more about this one.

Videos by VICE

According to the Steam Description, Mukti isn’t going to shy away from some controversial subjects. Themes of human trafficking, self-discovery, and the harsh reality of victims and survivors. Games like WEDNESDAYS have been trying to bring further attention to the more uncomfortable elements of daily life. I hope that Mukti will have the same level of success in its storytelling. The subject of human trafficking is harrowing, and as long as it’s addressed maturely and responsibly, I could see Mukti becoming an important piece of art.

Hidden narratives and exploration? Sign me right up. The world is looking beautiful so far, and I’m very intrigued by the story. There’s currently no release window, as this is underDOGS Studios’ first game. They’re working on bringing a harsh and terrifying reality to light, and I wish them all the best in their attempts at raising awareness.