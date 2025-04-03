‘Mullet MadJack’ Is the Best Shooter on Game Pass, so Stop What You’re Doing and Play It Right Now

First impressions matter, and I initially thought that Mullet MadJack was just another “Boomer Shooter”. I couldn’t have been any more off the mark on this one. A fast-paced roguelike featuring a seemingly invincible protagonist, where the main goal is to inflict as much carnage as possible to ensure that your life doesn’t come to an end. Every kill gives me more time on my “Life Meter”, and the only time I have a health bar is during a boss fight. If I knew this beforehand, I would have been here on day one. And that’s why I need to say this now; stop what you’re doing and play Mullet MadJack. Embrace the chaos. Love the chaos. Become the chaos.

Screenshot: HAMMER95

‘Mullet Madjack’ Is Like Using Monster Energy to Brew Your Espresso, but Somehow More Energetic Than That

If you had 10 seconds to live, how would you spend those last moments? Well, if you’re Mullet Mad Jack, the titular character of the game, you’d spend those moments blasting through as many robo-bastards as possible. The reason? The more kills he gets, the longer his life is. His princess is in another castle… I mean, building, and he needs to fight through hordes of robots if he wants to save her. Starting with a pistol, a powerful kick, and only a few seconds of life left, this high-octane adventure was unlike anything I had ever played.

Videos by VICE

A little bit of Duke Nukem, a pinch of Crank, and a whole lot of blood. Mullet MadJack is extremely fast and furious in everything that it does. Incredible visual production, alongside fantastic controller support, make this one easy to play, even on an Xbox gamepad. In my older age (I’m 32, btw), my aim isn’t what it used to be. But if I couldn’t nail that perfect nutshot here, I could kick a robotic bastard into a fan on the wall and soak in the glory of the kill. Plus, what other game incentivizes you to drink soda and kick ass? I can think of one, but it had something to do with bubblegum, instead.

What Mullet MadJack didn’t tell me before jumping in is that it’s a procedurally generated roguelike. And it’s better for it. Levels can be completed in less than a minute, and with 10 levels spread throughout each chapter, there’s bound to be a lot of death happening before your eyes. If you’re good enough, none of them are going to be your own.

Screenshot: HAMMER95

THIS Isn’t for the Squeamish. It’s Raw, Visceral, and Just Plain Gory

This ain’t your daddy’s Boomer Shooter. It’s a vibrant, colorful world. Using Vaporwave inspirations and ’90s anime themes, Mullet MadJack is a feast for the eyes. The contrast of character colors to environments helps them stand out, even if you’re shooting and dashing your way through a level. You’ll never miss them, and it helps the flow of the game exceptionally well. No matter where you are, you’ll always have a few enemies waiting to meet their demise.

Mullet MadJack is one of the most satisfying shooters I’ve ever played. And if it wasn’t on Game Pass? I would have likely never had the chance to experience this one. I wasn’t sold on the gameplay trailers alone, but after diving in and trying it for myself, I found one of my new favorite games. It’s an electrifying experience and one that should have your attention. Don’t make the same mistake I did. Play this one as soon as possible.