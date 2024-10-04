Adorable Kid’s Charity Does Music Therapy for Shelter Dogs

We all know that music can impact our moods. For many, music therapy is a legitimate medical intervention used to reduce stress and improve cognitive function. Typically, though, when we think of music therapy, we consider its benefits for humans—not animals.

In Texas, an 11-year-old boy named Yuvi Agrawal is harnessing the power of music to help shelter dogs become more adoptable. He first realized the calming effect music had on his own dog. As he played piano—which he’s done since he was 5 years old—he noticed that his usually energetic pup seemed to simmer down without trouble.

Agrawal founded a nonprofit organization called Wild Tunes by Yuvi, visiting local shelters to help the dogs relax and become more readily adoptable via his piano playing.

“When I walk in, the dogs are really excited,” he said. “But once I start playing, within five or ten seconds, they start calming down and lying down and listening to the music.”

Why Music is Therapeutic for Dogs

It sounds cute and all, but there’s actually a lot of science to back up the idea.

Signs of aggression and anxiety might dissuade adopters from choosing a specific dog. Additionally, these symptoms can be distressing for the animal itself. Many shelter dogs struggle with high levels of stress, but with the intervention of music therapy, they can have a brighter future.

Thankfully, music therapy has proven to be successful in dogs. They tend to appear less agitated when listening to classical music, whereas heavier music has the opposite effect. Research also suggests that music therapy positively impacts animals’ health and behavior when in stressful environments, such as a shelter.

Specifically, one study found that a simple piano with low tones and a slow tempo calms dogs the most—which is exactly the type of music Agrawal plays for the pups.

He said he composes his music on the spot: “I just play what comes to my fingers.”