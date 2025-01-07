My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Is Voicing a Dungeons & Dragons Game

Dungeons & Dragons just got 100 percent more emo. My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way has joined the voice cast for Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye, a new pinball game.

According to a description of the game, players become “chosen members of the Dragonshield Guild, trying to defeat the dragon queen Tiamat, who is hatching a plan to rise again, triggering the War of Dragons, with Xanathar, Balinor and Sammaster all fighting for power.”

“Players will experience the game’s fantasy world under the glass, fusing pinball with the iconic franchise like never before,” the description continues, adding: “Enjoy mysterious and exciting features by navigating through hidden passageways, experience an electromagnet-powered gelatinous cube that freezes the pinball, and explore dynamic dungeon levels that are accessed through a disappearing playfield trap door.”

“Other features include Fizmo’s store that allows players to acquire unique items, a treasure chest that unleashes mimic monsters, and more secrets to uncover,” The description also reveals.

This is no doubt an exciting endeavor for My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, who’s been vocal about his love for Dungeons & Dragons in the past. The emo anthem “I’m Not Okay” even has a D&D reference in the opening skit!

You like D&D, Audrey Hepburn, Fangoria, Harry Houdini, and croquet. You can’t swim, you can’t dance, and you don’t know karate. Face it. You’re never gonna make it. [Enter one of the most iconic riffs in emo history].

“I always played a half-elven ranger. I like rangers – they can track things down and use a bow,” Way explained in a 2015 interview via Rock Sound.

“It was always hard finding clerics though: to find a friend of yours that’d want to play a guy with a mace that healed people. That was very hard.”

My Chemical Romance is set to embark on a stadium tour this summer, where they will play their 2006 album The Black Parade in full, to the delight of elder emos everywhere.

In addition to Gerard Way, the new Dungeons & Dragons game also features the voices of Dethklok’s Brendon Small, as well as filmmakers Kevin Smith and Chris Prynoski. Click here for more information.