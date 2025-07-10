My PlayStation Portal Is About To Get a Workout Later This Year When ‘STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl’ Hits

Last year, I had the privilege of reviewing STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and I found a lot to love about the game. After a ton of updates, it seems like the game is in an excellent spot. That’s fantastic to hear, especially for a development studio trapped in a war-torn country. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a miracle in itself, and the fact that the game somehow lived up to the lofty expectations of countless players is even better. But now, I’m planning on jumping in for a second playthrough. Not on my Xbox or my PC, but instead, on my PlayStation 5. For one reason in particular, really. The chance to play it wherever I want on my PlayStation Portal.

Screenshot: GSC Game World

Even though the Portal isn’t a “True Portable”, the Chance To Play ‘STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl’ Almost Anywhere Sounds Great

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a lot of things. It’s one of the most hardcore shooters on the market. It’s a technical marvel, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 to create an immersive and terrifying world for players to explore. But I’m just more excited about the fact that I can play this without being glued in front of my TV. While I love handheld PCs, they just aren’t capable of playing a game like this without making some major sacrifices. I’d be more than happy to dive in, feet up on the couch with my Portal in my hand. I’d rather use it for something beyond Final Fantasy XIV, to be honest.

Videos by VICE

The Zone is expanding — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is officially coming to PlayStation 5 in late 2025.



Missed the signal? Not a problem — the trailer is now live on our YouTube, in full 4K with subtitles: https://t.co/Gk0Ac1fYjw



Add the game to your wishlist — and… pic.twitter.com/CJsJpPozon — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) July 10, 2025 Tweet via @stalker_thegame on X (formerly known as Twitter)

But, even more exciting, there’s the potential for a proper physical edition when this launches in “late 2025.” Responding to a fan asking about a physical edition, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. team said that “more information will be soon.” I already know that I’d happily buy a physical copy. Or even a Collector’s Edition, if they’re planning on making that happen. Either way, I’m very happy to see players on the other side of the fence finally get the chance to jump into the warzone. Be sure to bring plenty of healing items if you’re planning on jumping in. You’re going to need them. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is not an easy game, and I’m intrigued to see how my skills will translate to a streaming device.