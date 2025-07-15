My Wife Is Going To Lose Her Marbles When She Sees ‘Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy’. It Looks Brilliantly Beautiful.

Sometimes, when I’m scrolling through the halls of social media, I come across a game that I know my wife is going to lose her mind about. She’s not the biggest gamer in the world by any means. But any time there’s a cute game about decorating and making her own shops or houses? She’s always on board. Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy may not be coming out until Q1 2026, but with a playtest going on right now, I can guarantee she’ll be firing up Steam shortly to request access to it. The shops may be tiny, but you can tell that the heart and soul of the developer are huge. Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy looks incredibly relaxing, and it deserves far more attention than it’s been receiving.

Screenshot: ScoreboardGames

It Doesn’t Matter if It’s ‘Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy’ or ‘House Flipper’, Katie Is All in on These Cozy Games

After seeing Paula Vaynshteyn of TheNerdyType (an excellent indie news source, if I do say so myself) posting about Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy, I had to dive in and check it out. What I discovered was a beautiful, serene, and genuinely interesting-looking cozy building game. One that tasks players to flex their creative muscles to create the shop of their dreams. The vibes are off the charts on this one. Peaceful music, low-poly visuals with a ton of charm and life to them, and plenty of customization options to make every tiny shop truly unique. Plus, there’s a Playtest currently running for the game, so I’ll have to help my wife sign up for that after she’s done with work.

I was about to thank the 350 people following and supporting me here… but by the time I started writing, it became 349.

I’ve been pouring everything into my game and I really hope to show you a gameplay trailer soon.

Thank you for sticking around ❤️#gamedev #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/8TkIYMgV8A — ScoreBoardGames I 🏡Tiny Shop ✨ (@ScoreBoard_game) July 14, 2025 Tweet by @ScoreBoard_game on X (Formerly Known as Twitter)

Here’s the thing, though. As polished as Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy looks already, it’s flying so low under the radar that it’s almost criminal. If you’re a fan of cutesy, cozy games that look to take inspiration from other titles like Tiny Glade or Summer House, be sure to add this one to your wishlist. I’m already itching to see what types of amazing shops other players are going to create.