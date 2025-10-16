Nas Reveals if He’d Ever Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘That’s Some Super Rockstar Shit’

If you’re a big Nas fan, like me, and hoped that maybe one day he’d headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, well… we should not hold our breath.

During a recent Complex interview, the iconic NY rapper was asked if he’d ever want to perform at the big event and, after referring to it as “some super rockstar shit,” he confessed, “I don’t wanna say ‘I don’t wanna do a Super Bowl,’ but I don’t.”

Videos by VICE

When pressed about what he felt like he wasn’t really interested in doing the Halftime Show, Nas replied, “Why would I do that? Just leave it to the professionals.” After being reminded that he, too, is a “pro,” the rapper added, “Leave it to the pros, man. I’m a pro at what I do, but… that thing, I love it, but I wouldn’t do it.”

Nas then admitted that he understands the Super Bowl Halftime Show is “the biggest stage” in the world for an artist, but he conceded, ” I wanna watch it. I wanna watch dope halftime shows, and that’s what’s been happening lately. So, salute to all of them.”

So when is Nas doing the Super Bowl? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7qGRtQdGDt — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 15, 2025

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, with SZA making a guest appearance, and it was recently announced that, next year, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the show, an announcement that was quite controversial, and which has since been made a tad more controversial due to a report that he might invite Drake.

According to Newsbreak, sources are claiming that the Puerto Rican musician plans to bring Drake out for a feature, which is notable because of his highly publicized beef with Kendrick. He even performed his multi-Grammy-winning diss track, “They Not Like Us,” which mentions the Toronto rapper/singer by name.

It is important to point out that — while it would be a very wild decision, if it’s true at all — Drake and Bad Bunny have collaborated before. In 2018, they dropped “MÍA,” a track that showcased BB’s ability to have wide mainstream appeal.