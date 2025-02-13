Noel Gallagher Hated Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Absolute Nonsense’

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show has been surprisingly controversial, even “across the pond,” as it were. Among the many vocal critics of Kendrick’s performance is Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, who felt that “it was absolute nonsense.”

During a recent appearance on TalkSPORT, Gallagher opened up about his thoughts on the big game, saying that he “had to switch it off” and “didn’t watch it all” when the Halftime Show came on. “I just switched it off.,” he added. “There were like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

Gallagher was also asked if he had a favorite halftime performance, to which he admittingly replied: “I don’t like the halftime nonsense. It’s usually artists I don’t like.” He then added, “I never watch it. I’m not interested,” as transcribed by Hot New Hip-Hop.

Noel Gallagher Hated Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Interestingly, the rock band frontman went on to express concerns about the mixing of sports and music, as well as a distrust over Americans’ growing influence on European football. “Americans are taking over our sport,” he said. “They’re taking over the Premier League. They’ll take over the Champions League. Trust me, 20 years from now, it will all be nonsense.”

While his complaints about Americans and European football are honestly very valid, it’s certainly a bummer to hear Gallagher go full Boomer on Kendrick’s Halftime Show. Although, in the past, the surly Brit has not been shy about his aversion to hip-hop existing where he feels it doesn’t belong.

“I’m not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It’s wrong,” he said back in 2008 when Jay-Z was announced as the first hip-hop headliner for Glastonbury Festival. “Jay-Z’s cool. But Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music. He’s not right for that.”

Kendrick hasn’t responded to Gallagher’s comments, and he likely won’t because… why bother… but it is surprising that anyone could see how Kung-Fu Kenny absolutely annihilated Drake over the past year and would still think it’s a good idea to talk shit about him. Bold move, Noel.