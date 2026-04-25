NES Game Re-Releases After 35 Years on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

A 1991 8-bit classic is finally making its way to modern consoles to deliver some punishingly challenging side-scrolling action.

Ninja Gaiden 3: The Ancient Ship Of Doom Comes to PS5 and Switch 2

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35 years after its debut on the NES, another TECMO classic is making its way to modern consoles. This week saw the release of Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom on both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PlayStation 5.

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Ninja Gaiden III was brought back to life by the Console Archives. For those who aren’t familiar with the effort, the “Console Archives” (CSA) series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

“In this side-scrolling action game, the Dragon Ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, fights with his katana and ninjutsu to prove his innocence in the murder of Irene and uncover the truth.

Enjoy the ninja battles and “Tecmo Theater”, which have evolved even further since the previous game.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the original release, this is the third installment of the Ninja Gaiden trilogy in terms of release, but is chronologically set between the first two games in the series, Ninja Gaiden and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos. The game received pretty glowing reviews upon its initial release, but some fans have turned on the title with the benefit of hindsight in regards to its plot and some of the level designs.

Like all of the Console Archives re-releases, Ninja Gaiden III’s Switch 2 and PS5 launch should include the following updates:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs

This release is the latest in a huge streak of big wins for fans of retro games. Whether players are looking to check out these classics for the first time or are nostalgic fans looking to revisit them, there’s no shortage of great classics available right now. Just last week, retro gaming fans found out that three lost JRPG classics from the early 2000s were coming to PC and Switch.

Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom is available now on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in select regions. If you are unable to find the games listed in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.