3 Classic JRPGs Are Re-Releasing on PC and Nintendo Switch

Thanks to restoration efforts from a company known for its revival of classic Japanese mobile games, three classic JPRGs from the early 2000s are making their way to PC and Nintendo Switch.

G-Mode Announces Three JRPG Revivals during its 6th Anniversary Stream

JRPG fans who are feeling nostalgic for the early 2000s period of mobile games have a lot to be excited about after the recent G-Mode live stream event. During the 6th anniversary celebration, the company revealed that it is bringing three new titles to Nintendo Switch (in Japan) and PC.

Videos by VICE

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A’s Test Server Kanzenban

A remake of the Xenosaga trilogy spin-off Xenosaga: Pied Piper , released in 2004

, released in 2004 A revival of the 2009 Namco strategy RPG Namco Chronicle

As is typical for G-Mode revival projects, all three games will only be available in Japanese. The easiest way for players in the U.S. to secure copies of each will likely be through Steam.

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A’s Test Server Kanzenban

Play video

The revival project for Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A’s Test Server Kanzenban includes the following features and highlights:

A highly strategic Press Turn System, inspired by and evolved from the turn-based battles of the Shin Megami Tensei series.

Learn combat skills freely through the Mantra System.

Equip acquired skills to your characters however you like.

Parts of the dungeon are procedurally generated.

An original story set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Includes an optional 3x EXP boost feature.

First released on Japanese mobile phones; features adapted for modern platforms.

Xenosaga: Pied Piper

Play video

The revival project for Xenosaga: Pied Piper includes the following features and highlights:

Traditional JRPG with turn-based battles.

Gameplay follows a similar system to the mainline Xenosaga games, but adapted for mobile devices.

2D overhead perspective, with a combination of conversations and cinematic cutscenes advancing the narrative.

Battles take place in a virtual space tied to the story.

The storyline was written by series creators Tetsuya Takahashi and Soraya Saga.

A port of a Japanese flip phone title (feature phones popular before smartphones).

Namco Chronicle

Play video

The revival project for Namco Chronicle includes the following features and highlights:

An SRPG featuring Namco’s retro characters.

Characters from multiple game titles appear together.

Gorgeous skill animations and dramatic cut-ins.

Coordinated combo scenes between characters.

A crossover spanning more than 20 characters.

A port of a Japanese flip phone title (feature phones popular before smartphones).

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on these titles and other retro game news, updates, and deals.

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A’s Test Server Kanzenban is available now on Steam. Namco Chronicle and Xenosaga: Pied Piper are both still listed as coming soon.