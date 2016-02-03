New Larry Levan Compilation ‘Genius of Time’ is a Perfect Introduction to the Greatest DJ Ever

If you need us to tell you how important, influential, and amazing Larry Levan is, you might not be reading the right website. Still, for the benefit of our readers who lived under a rock until they dropped their first pill at Warehouse Project in 2014, Larry Levan is one of the most fundamentally vital figures in the history of club culture. After all, if Larry Levan had never played his legendary lets at the Paradise Garage then what would your favorite DJs have to talk about? Actually, what would any of us have to talk about?

Thanks to a new double disc compilation just announced by Universal, we can shut up about Levan and start listening to him again. Genius of Time, is a double disc set that collects and compiles 22 of Levan’s best remixes and productions, and it looks set to be one of the most exciting releases of 2016. Packed with hit after hit, it’s the ultimate introduction to the work of a man talked about in clubland with the most hushed of tones. More importantly, it means you get to own this on CD:

The guys at Universal reckon that, “Genius Of Time is a cultural history lesson, but also simply a joy to hear, bursting with full-blooded, timeless and life-affirming analogue euphony.” Based on the tracklist, which you can read below, they might just be right. Just look at that! Young, aspiring DJs: this is the only record you’ll ever need.

CD1

1 NYC Peech Boys – “Life Is Something Special (Special Edition)”

2 Syreeta – “Can’t Shake Your Love (Larry Levan Mix)”

3 Gwen Guthrie – “Padlock (Larry Levan Mix)”

4 Man Friday – “Love Honey, Love Heartache (A Larry Levan Mix)”

5 Merc & Monk – “Carried Away (Larry Levan Remix)”

6 Dee Dee Bridgewater – “Bad For Me (Larry Levan Mix)”

7 Bert Reid – “Groovin’ With You (Vocal, Levan Edit)”

8 Tramaine – “The Rock (Garage Vocal Version)”

9 Man Friday – “Groove (Larry’s Yaw)”

10 Jimmy Ross – “First True Love Affair (Larry Levan Remix)”

11 Gwen Guthrie – “Seventh Heaven (Levan Mix)”

CD2

1 David Joseph – “You Can’t Hide Your Love (Larry Levan Mix)”

2 Grace Jones – “Feel Up (Larry Levan Mix)”

3 Gwen Guthrie – “It Should Have Been You (Larry Levan Mix)”

4 Loose Joints – “Tell Me (Today) (Larry Levan Mix)”

5 Esther Williams – “I’ll Be Your Pleasure (Larry Levan Mix)”

6 Man Friday – “Real Love (The Paradise Garage Mix)”

7 Central Line – “Walking Into Sunshine (Special Mix)”

8 Jeffrey Osborne – “Plane Love (Specially Remixed Version – Larry Levan Remix)”

9 Gwen Guthrie – “Peanut Butter (Long Vocal) Larry Levan Remix)”

10 Smokey Robinson – “And I Don’t Love You (Instrumental Dub)”

11 Peech Boys – “Don’t Make Me Wait (Extended Version)”

Genius of Time is released by Universal on March 25th. Pre-order it here.