New Microsoft Gaming CEO Shares Her Gamertag and Top Three Favorite Games

After the Xbox leadership shakeup was announced Friday afternoon, Asha Sharma spent some of the weekend on social media engaging with fans and influencers and talking about her gaming experience.

Asha Sharma Reveals Her Top Three

What are yours? — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) February 21, 2026

After Phil Spencer announced his retirement, and his successor, Asha Sharma, went straight to social media to begin trying to establish credibility and a relationship with the Xbox community. Although she has a few years of experience at Microsoft, Sharma is new to the gaming side of the house that she is now in charge of.

During her conversations with fans over the weekend, Sharma revealed that her top three picks for greatest games ever are Halo, Valheim, and Goldeneye. Given that she’s the new boss of all things Xbox, it isn’t too surprising to see her put Halo at the top of her list.

In response to her thread, she also said that she’s played Chrono Trigger, but that it has been a very long time she experienced it.

Sharma went on to share her gamertag, AMRAHSAHSA. The account has been active since early 2026, but it seems like she’s been clocking a ton of hours since then. Some of the titles she’s played include Halo Infinite, Vampire Survivors, Firewatch, Ball x Pit, and Forza Horizon 5. Her Gamerscore has already exceeded 10,000 thanks to a focus on completionists runs of short, narrative driven games like Firewatch and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Should bring the blade dashboard? — Asha (@asha_shar) February 21, 2026

In another post, Sharma seemed to jokingly ask about bringing back the Xbox 360 era blades user interface. The blades era was a fan-favorite, so the post may have helped her win over some nostalgic Xbox gamers.

It will be very interesting to see what sort of changes come to Microsoft Gaming under Sharma’s watch. She seems to be aware of the gaming community’s general sentiment around AI and is trying to assure fans that, despite her most recent job being all about AI, she has no intention to bring “bad AI” or “soulless AI slop” to the Xbox experience or to Microsoft Gaming.

She stated that while AI is a growth engine for technical efficiency, “great stories are created by humans.” As her reign plays out, it will be very interesting to see how she continues to walk the line between AI adoption and maintaining the human touch and presence in Xbox’s games.

Check back in the coming days for more news about the changes at Microsoft Gaming and what they mean for the future of Xbox.