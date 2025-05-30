New Music Friday: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/30)

It’s that time again!

Friday is here, which means tons of new music to help you welcome the weekend. Scroll down to check out some recommendations for what you should be jamming…

“Ace Trumpets” – Clipse

Clipse is so back! Pusha T and No Malice have dropped “Ace Trumpets,” the Pharrell Williams-produced debut single off their forthcoming comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. This will be their first record since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops.

Look, there’s a lot to say about this song, I think. Certainly, the two are in peak form, both lyrically and in delivery. But, maybe the most impressive dynamic at play here is Pharrell’s return to his early 2000s form as a producer. The beat is so good, and it feels like it’s lifted directly from one of the first two N.E.R.D. albums.

“Honestly (2025)” – Cartel

Marking the anniversary of their 2005 album Chroma, Cartel has dropped a refreshed version of the album’s biggest hit, “Honestly,” along with the rest of the album (out on Sept. 12). Those emo-rock boys from the “Deep South” are all grown up now, and they’re proving it with this matured, layered performance of the song that put them on the map two decades ago.

“Gasoline & Matches” – Cameron Whitcomb

Cameron Whitcomb is a fascinating artist to me. I won’t get into a whole history lesson here, but I do want to say that he seems like one of the rare cases of a reality TV music competition contestant who has an admirable level of self-awareness that he’s able to articulate really well through his music.

Admittedly, I’m just a big fan of the dude, and I’ve just been waiting for an opportunity to write about him. Enter: “Gasoline & Matches.” It’s equal parts folk and punk — like Ramshackle Glory meets Noah Kahn with a touch of Bob Dylan — but it’s not necessarily folk-punk, if that makes sense.

“Owa Owa” – Lil Tecca

Sampling The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star,” and even borrowing its title from the song’s hook, Lil Tecca’s “Owa Owa” is a slow jam with a transformative beat that doesn’t rely on its source material’s nostalgia to carry it. This is one you’re gonna want to add to all your summer playlists.

“Eternall Thrall” – The Crimson Armada feat. Devon Swank of Sanguisugabogg

The Crimson Armada emerged in the heat of the deathcore scene back in the late 2000s and, in my opinion, never got the recognition they deserved. Their first album, Guardians, is FIRE and I’d put it up against just about anything their peers were putting out in ’09.

They went quiet after dropping their 2011 album, Conviction, but returned last year, and they are not fucking around. Today, The Crimson Armada dropped “Eternall Thrall,” a gritty, death-doom track that features Sanguisugabogg frontman Devon Swank on guest vocals. Queue it up and roll down the windows.