New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (2/27)

We're closing out February 2026 with a New Music Friday chock full of intensity. Track-for-track, this list is particularly loud, which just feels like the right direction.

Kicking things off…

“Blunt Force Blues” by Lamb of God

Virginia’s own Lamb of God is back with another new album-heralding single, “Blunt Force Blues”. The track is a scorching, no-nonsense heavy metal assault that pays homage to the band’s hometown, Richmond.

In a press release, Randy Blythe reflected on Lamb of God’s formative years on the new single: “We learned how to play by watching and hanging out with other local dudes. That’s what we aspired to do – keep up with good local bands. They were just as much of an influence on us as any of the bigger bands from different cities.”

“Blunt Force Blues” is the most recent song from Lamb of God’s forthcoming new album, Into Oblivion, which is out on March 13 via Epic Records. The band is also heading out on a massive North American tour this spring. Click here for tour dates and more info.

“Smugglers & Scholars” by Kneecap

Kneecap is only capable of bangers.

This week, the Irish trio releases “Smugglers & Scholars”, a deep, dark, bass-driven tune. It hits all the groups familar dynamics: confrontational, smooth flow, and high energy.

There’s almost a tension about this, though, that kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’ll give you goosebumps if you listen close enough.

Kneecap’s new album, FENIAN, is out April 24 via Heavenly Recordings.

“No Place of Warmth” by Frozen Soul, feat. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance

The gates of Hell swing wide… an unchained Frozen Soul marches out with the strength of an unholy legion and release “No Place of Warmth”, the title track from their forthcoming third album.

This song is a merciless onslaught of Texas-distilled, barrel-aged death metal. Joined the Frozen Soul horde is none other than My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. A longtime heavy metal fan, Way lends his shrieking vocals to the track, which perfectly complements frontman Chad Green’s bellowing growls.

“Lonely Life” by Codefendants

Genre-defying trio Codefendants are nearing the release of their new album, and this week they gave us another of the project’s entires: “Lonely Life”. The punk-hop tune swings back and forth from subdued to chaotic, musically mimicking a rollercoaster ride.

Notably, the music video is a brilliantly artistic clip and stars Sublime’s Jakob Nowell in a performance that casting directors should be taking note of.

The Codefendants’ new album, LIFERS, is out April 3, through This is Crime Wave / Regime Music Group.

“Still Suffer” by Terror

Anchoring New Music Friday this week is a band that you can always count on…. Terror.

The L.A. hardcore legends have a brand new label—Flatspot Records—a brand new album on the way—Still Suffer—and this week they announced their next project with its title track.

This is traditional, riff-heavy hardcore that feels both comforting and dangerous. And Terror is one of the few bands still making this kind of music, without fail.

Still Suffer drops on April 24.