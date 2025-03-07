New Orleans Hates Elon Musk So Much They Booed Cybertrucks Out of a Mardi Gras Parade

The Tesla brand has not been having a good time of late. Elon’s full-on dive into pathetic techno nazi dweeb-dom has sent sales of Tesla vehicles plunging all over the world. And Telsa stock is plunging steadily along with it.

The misery has extended to the owners of Tesla vehicles, whose mere possession of a car from the company owned by the hateful dork who is gleefully shredding apart the federal government, makes them look like sympathizers of an evil cause.

Videos by VICE

Tesla owners have taken to disguising their cars to look like other cars so they don’t get their precious Nazi sedans vandalized with swastikas and anti-Elon spray-painted messages. No subset of the Tesla expanded universe has it worse right now than Cybertruck owners, whose Nazi wagons are being vandalized at an astonishing rate all over the United States.

Case in point: a Cybertruck owner who thought they should parade their Nazi F-150 through a literal parade faced the anti-Elon backlash.

TEsla Cybertrucks Got Bullied Off Of Mardi Gras Parade Route

During a Lundi Gras parade, a parade in the lead up to Mardi Gras, a few Cybertrucks were pelted with beer cans, beads, and spit, along with a whole lot of middle fingers and curse words, as they transported parade officials. Don’t feel too bad for the parade marshals, though. They didn’t know what they were getting themselves into—and I mean that literally.

As one of the marshals inside the Teslas later wrote in a post on the r/NewOrleans subreddit, he had no idea that they were getting picked up by Cybertrucks. “We had no idea the cars this year were Cybertrucks until we were assigned… I couldn’t believe my eyes. I knew it was gonna be bad but holy shit.”

Despite being the inadvertent target of attack, the Reddit poster walked away mostly agreeing with the aggressive New Orleans crowd, tagging an update to their post in which they said, “Anyone with access to Google could have found that almost every parade this season had a ‘Fuck Elon Musk’ type float in its rank. To be surprised that the trucks would be received so negatively shows how little they get outside of their bubble.”

The owners of the Cybertrucks that were told to scram off the parade route are reveling in an outpouring of blue check sympathy on Twitter/X like pigs in shit because they all live within a media echo chamber that still believes that Elon is the “real life Tony Stark.”

By this point, most people have moved on from that childish view of the man and have replaced it with a view of him that he wants us to have: Elon Musk is a petulant, emotionally stunted manchild billionaire who deserves no respect after having thrown multiple Sieg Heils during presidential inauguration speeches.

If you’re a Tesla owner of any kind right now, don’t believe for a second that all of those cameras on your car are going to deter people from defacing your vehicle. You’re driving a car made by a Nazi that’s ripping apart the federal government that binds us, firing people left and right with no regard for whether or not they are “wasteful,” often directly attacking agencies that were regulating or investigating his businesses.

If you don’t like the hate you’re getting for driving a certain brand of car, don’t blame anyone other than the man who makes your car.