Newly Announced Open-World Survival Game Accused of Sharing Suspicious Similarities With Popular Franchise

How about a tiny Thanksgiving gaming controversy for your thoughts? A new open-world survival game, Light of Motiram, had its first reveal trailer drop today. The sneak peek of the upcoming title featured a post-apocalyptic hellscape with a female protagonist fighting off mechanized animals. With such a familiar-sounding premise, questions quickly arose as to whether the game had borrowed too much from a certain PlayStation franchise.

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

To be fair, Light of Motiram‘s Steam blurb is, uh… perhaps not the best look in trying to distance itself from the Horizon IP. “In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with mechanimals.”

Videos by VICE

After the kneejerk reaction of wondering if some severe borrowing was taking place, I watched the trailer again. I removed the internet from my mind. Then, I began to see the makings of something unique! Perhaps Horizon-adjacent, sure, but the crafting and Mechanimals aspects sound enticing! It looks really good, all things considered!

the internet, however, was a bit more ruthless about this open-world survival extravaganza

Although, it seems most have their minds made up that this is simply a Horizon ripoff — full stop. As horrible as it is to admit this, some of the comments roasting the game are pretty funny. “Vertical: Allowed East,” one YouTube comment said. That broke me, I can’t even front. “wow they’re really ripping off that famous Playstation IP. those white robots are a dead ringer for Astrobot,” another user chimed in.

Screenshot: POLARIS QUEST

Look, I’m willing to hear Polaris Quest out. It’s just a teaser — it’s not like we’ve had an in-depth gameplay showcase yet! I’m keeping an open mind! Indeed, it’s not my place to immediately weigh in with one definitive opinion! I’ve given you the facts, now you can discuss it with your family over a plate of turkey and other Thanksgiving fixings! Maybe Light of Motiram can be an open-world survival alternative.