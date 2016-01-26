This Overly Complex Machine Creates Incredible Bubbles

You want to blow some bubbles, so you go to the 99 cent store and buy a jar of soap and a bubble wand. Maybe you splurge and pay five bucks for a big tray and some nice soap to make big bubbles. This summer ritual is inadequate for artist Nicholas Hanna, who built an elaborate machine to blow bubbles for him. No kidding, his Bubble Device #4 has motors, pulleys, and even a big fan arranged to blow massive bubbles so warped and trippy that they look like CGI.

Hanna has made other art devices to perform basic, but aesthetically interesting tasks. He made a tricycle that uses water to print calligraphy, a light cave controlled by a candle, and a series of clocks that count not only seconds, minutes, and hours, but days, years, and even lifetimes. Bubble Device #4 is part of a show at the Taipei Fine Art Museum called The Way Things Go, alongside work by Antoine Terrieux and Camille Vacher, Luxury Logico, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, Völker Nils, and Zimoun.

Check out Bubble Machine #4 in action below.

See more of Nicholas Hanna’s work on his website.

