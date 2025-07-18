Nine Inch Nails Just Dropped Their First New Song in Five Years and It’s a Banger

It’s been five years since Nine Inch Nails dropped any new music, but now they’re back with “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” a song composed for the soundtrack to the upcoming Tron: Aries film, and it’s a low-key banger.

While the song is unmistakably NIN, it also sounds exactly like it belongs on a TRON soundtrack, proving that this partnership was indeed a match made in ENCOM. Check it out below!

The new song comes as Nine Inch Nails just wrapped up the European leg of their Peel It Back tour, which will come stateside next month, kicking off in Oakland on Aug. 3 before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Check out the full list of dates below:

AUGUST 06 | OAKLAND, CA AUGUST 08 | PORTLAND, OR AUGUST 10 | VANCOUVER, BC AUGUST 12 | SEATTLE, WA AUGUST 14 | SALT LAKE CITY, UT AUGUST 15 | DENVER, CO AUGUST 17 | SAINT PAUL, MN AUGUST 19 | CHICAGO, IL AUGUST 22 | DETROIT, MI AUGUST 23 | TORONTO, ON AUGUST 26 | BALTIMORE, MD AUGUST 27 | PHILADELPHIA, PA AUGUST 29 | BOSTON, MA AUGUST 31 | CLEVELAND, OH SEPTEMBER 02 | BROOKLYN, NY SEPTEMBER 05 | RALEIGH, NC SEPTEMBER 06 | NASHVILLE, TN SEPTEMBER 09 | DULUTH, GA SEPTEMBER 10 | TAMPA, FL SEPTEMBER 12 | HOUSTON, TX SEPTEMBER 13 | FORT WORTH, TX SEPTEMBER 16 | PHOENIX, AZ SEPTEMBER 18 | LOS ANGELES, CA

While we don’t know exactly what the setlist will be when the Peel It Back tour gets underway in North America, we can speculate, and just genuinely hope they play some songs that they haven’t played in a some time. For example…

While it’s such a notorious song in their repertoire, believe it or not, NIN doesn’t play “Starfuckers, Inc.” live all that often. The track — later stylized as “Starsuckers, Inc.” — is said to be at least in part about Marilyn Manson, and with the shock-rock singer touring again himself, following such a high-profile fall from grace due to multiple sexual and physical assault allegations, it might be kinda of a brilliant trolling opportunity for Trent Reznor and the gang to pull this one out of the bag.

