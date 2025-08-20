Nine Inch Nails ‘The Downward Spiral’ Tribute Album in the Works, Between the Buried and Me Covering ‘Hurt’

If Nine Inch Nails’ recently released new single wasn’t enough to scratch the itch for new music from the iconic industrial band, then maybe a new tribute album full of NIN covers will do the trick.

Magnetic Eye Records has launched a Kickstarter to fund The Downward Spiral Redux, an album featuring covers of every song from the classic NIN album, including a newly announced version of “Hurt” by progressive mathcore masters Between the Buried and Me.

The song was famously covered by Johnny Cash in 2002 — a rendition still widely considered one of the best cover songs of all time, if not the best — so it will be interesting to hear what BTBAM does with it.

In a statement, Magnetic Eye Records said: “Join us in paying homage to one of rock’s most ambitious innovators and angriest Gen X voices railing against the status quo, as we present our latest Redux Series installment of THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL REDUX, along with the companion album BEST OF NIN REDUX, comprising 27 re-imagined renditions by some of today’s coolest and heaviest artists taking on Nine Inch Nails classics and deeps cuts across two double album collections.”

The packages available to support range from $15 to over $200, with multiple physical and digital album options. For those interested in the lowest priced option, you get “the complete digital download versions of our re-imagined THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL REDUX album (14 songs) and our BEST OF NIN REDUX companion album (13 songs), featuring takes on massive hits and deep album cuts, all delivered in high-resolution mp3 format. Sent via email with a download code just ahead of the album release date.”

Maybe you’re more of an “Ultimate Superfan?” Well then, for $205 you get everything:

Full digital downloads of BOTH albums A limited edition FIRST PRESSING of THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL REDUX on gorgeous marbled double vinyl in a deluxe gatefold LP jacket A limited edition FIRST PRESSING of BEST OF NIN REDUX on gorgeous marbled double vinyl in a deluxe gatefold LP jacket An ultra-rare THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL REDUX white label test pressing 2LP An ultra-rare BEST OF NIN REDUX white label test pressing 2LP A FIRST PRESSING edition of THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL REDUX on solid colored double vinyl A FIRST PRESSING edition of BEST OF NIN REDUX on solid colored double vinyl The Redux Series digisleeve CD edition of BOTH albums

The project has well surpassed its goal of $4,500, currently standing at $14,420.