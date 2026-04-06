Nintendo Offers $20 Off The Switch 2, But There’s a Catch

Nintendo fans who have been waiting for the right moment to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 console may have a good opportunity starting April 12, but only if they are also interested in buying one specific game at the same time.

Screenshot: Nintendo

To help celebrate the very successful launch of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo is offering a fresh incentive to pick up the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Switch game bundle, which includes the free update for the Switch 2.

Videos by VICE

It’s very likely that the success of the movie has led to a lot of gamers young and old feeling the itch to get a Switch 2 if they haven’t already and to revisit the Super Mario Galaxy games. With those fans in mind, Nintendo is about to roll out a deal that rewards shoppers for purchasing the Switch 2 console and the Mario Galaxy game bundle together.

The Nintendo Switch 2 system and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 game incentive kicks off on April 12, 2026. According to early leaks, this deal will offer shoppers $20 in savings if they buy both of the products together. This effectively makes it so that shoppers are spending roughly $39.99 on the game. Alternatively, shoppers can think of it as paying $429.99 for the Switch 2 and full price for the game.

The sale is scheduled to run from 4/12/26 through 5/9/26. The sale will allow players to choose from either the physical or digital version of the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 game.

“Through May 9, you can save* $20 on a new Nintendo Switch™ 2 system and a whole universe of adventures when you purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 system and the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 game at the same time!

This offer launches you right into star-hopping fun with Mario and friends in two classic games (physical or digital version)—with a free update for Nintendo Switch 2!”

Shoppers should also keep in mind that the savings are based on Nintendo’s suggested retail price when purchasing the game and system. That means that actual savings may vary, depending on what the individual retailer has their Switch 2 consoles marked as.

Nintendo has specifically mentioned Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart as participating stores.

The Nintendo Switch 2 console is available now. The Switch 2 + Super Mario Galaxy promotion begins April 12, 2026.