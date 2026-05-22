Nintendo Switch 2 Owners Have More Devil May Cry In Their Future

A new retailer listing offers more evidence that a popular entry in the Devil May Cry franchise could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in the future.

Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Switch 2 Edition Pre-Order Leak

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A few months ago Nintendo Switch 2 owners who are fans of action games got an exciting tease when a new ratings listing was spotted for a game called Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition.

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DmC 5 originally released in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and then was followed by a Special Edition in 2020 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The ratings listing spotted in March 2026 suggested that the Devil Hunter Edition would bring this adventure to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo eShop already offers players the chance to pick up Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, but so far Switch 2 owners haven’t been able to play the fifth numbered installment on the latest Nintendo hardware.

A new posting on a retailer from Switzerland’s website is now providing more evidence that the Devil Hunter Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 may be the real deal. Nintendo and Capcom have not officially announced this release yet.

Here is a look at the posting that was shared on the Devil May Cry subreddit:

Unfortunately the rating and the pre-order do not provide any specific details about what new features and enhancements might be includes in the Devil Hunter Edition. It seems like a safe bet that it would be an updated version of the Special Edition, but there’s always the chance that some additional content could be included to help entice consumers to check it out all these years after the game’s original release date.

If this new addition is real, it will be very exciting to see if Nintendo and Capcom team up for some new Devil May Cry Amiibo to go along with the release. New Dante and Nero figures would be sure to sell out quickly.

Be sure to check back in the near future more news and updates on Devil May Cry and everything else Capcom is up to.

At this time, Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition for Switch 2 has not officially been announced. Devil May Cry 5 is available on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.