Nintendo Wins $2 Million Settlement Against Switch Modder

If you didn’t already know this, Nintendo goes hard about piracy. The running joke of Nintendo Ninjas doesn’t exist for no reason. If you’re pirating their stuff, they will come at you with everything they have.

It’s actually impressive just how tightly they run that particular ship. If only because that energy could probably be better spent not charging people $100 for a replica of a dead console. But what do I know?

This time around, they secured another win after a lawsuit against Ryan Daly, whom Nintendo accused of operating a business called Modded Hardware.

Nintendo Doesn’t Play About Piracy… Like, Seriously.

Modded Hardware sold modded Switches (duh), and other things, like the infamous MIG Switch. According to IGN, Nintendo may have offered Daly a chance to avoid this with no issues. Obviously, that step wasn’t taken, and the lawsuit went ahead.

Now here’s where things get insane, in my opinion. Once this lawsuit kicked off, TorrentFreak reported that Daly chose to represent himself in court. “The defendant, who represents himself in court, counters with a long list of affirmative defenses, including fair use.”

Far be it from me to tell a man how to handle his business. But it would seem that taking on the extremely litigious and money-laden Nintendo of all companies by yourself was not the best move. I mean, he lost obviously, and he’s now $2 million in the hole, so he knows that now. It just seems weird not to give yourself the best chance in this kind of case. Nintendo has a pretty good record of wins in these cases.

I don’t know if he just wanted to prove a point or what. But the only thing that was proven is that Nintendo doesn’t care who you are; they’ll come at you with the fury of a thousand Kirbys in court. If only they were that passionate about listening to their fans.