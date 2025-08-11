Nintendo’s Own App Just Spoiled Xenoblade Chronicles—and Fans Are Livid

Editor’s Note: The following contains late-game story spoilers for Xenoblade Chronicles (2010). Read at your own discretion.

A post on the Nintendo Today app just shared a major story spoiler for Xenoblade Chronicles. Some who haven’t jumped into the Monolith Soft RPG yet are upset over Nintendo’s social media sharing of plot details.

Videos by VICE

But is it really that big of a deal?

Some Nintendo players were upset over an August 10 Nintendo Today app update, which revealed a story spoiler from Xenoblade Chronicles. The social media post contained a picture of Fiora in her late-game form.

It’s a pretty big spoiler, as her new design is a significant plot reveal after events that happen in the first half of the campaign. On the Xenoblade subreddit, users complained that the Nintendo Today app was showing story spoilers for games.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo Today App Shares Xenoblade Chronicles Spoiler

“Nintendo Today app just straight up posting a late-game character spoiler for Xenoblade 1,” a thread on the forum complained. A user reacted to the post, writing, “As someone who started the first game two months ago, I’m so happy that I never got spoiled about anything about it. It’s weird having the experience be so natural even after all these years.”

Another comment exclaimed, “Another day, another post that makes me realize how lucky I am that I managed to not get spoiled by any major Xenoblade plot twist before finishing the series.”

Screenshot: Nintendo, Reddit

However, many Xenoblade fans pushed back on the criticism. Users pointed out that the game is now 15 years old, and Nintendo has already re-released the RPG multiple times. For example, in 2020 we got the Switch Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

And in 2015, the 3DS saw the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D. So at this point, players have had many opportunities to avoid this major story spoiler. Personally, I think this is similar to Aerith in Final Fantasy 7, or Darth Vader in Star Wars.

It’s kind of impossible to not know about these story moments at this point.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Monolith Soft Doesn’t Consider It a Spoiler

What’s interesting about the whole Nintendo Today debate is that Monolith Soft themselves don’t really consider it a spoiler. According to Xenoblade fans, the Japanese marketing actually showed off the late-game Fiora form in launch trailers. Even when the game was originally released back in 2010, Nintendo was pretty open about sharing it.

Although, as a big fan of Xenoblade, I find that kind of incredible. Because the Fiora plot is a substantial story moment, I’m personally glad it was never spoiled for me, as it was actually one of the most shocking scenes in the entire game. Regardless, though, I think most fans accept the fact that this is a pretty old spoiler at this point.

And while it’s not ideal for new fans to be spoiled this way by Nintendo, it’s not exactly the bad etiquette that some are making it out to be. Even if you don’t think it’s a big deal because Xenoblade is now a decade old, it still sparked an interesting debate over what the Nintendo Today app posts.

Many fans would rather the social media avoid plot elements altogether. Which I think is entirely fair, even for an older title.