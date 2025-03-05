‘No Man’s Sky’ Drops a Big Update Addressing Many Space Bugs

What else can you say about one of the few bright spots in a troubled industry: No Man’s Sky? From critical disaster to beloved darling, few games enjoy as big of a comeback arc as No Man’s Sky! So, of course, it’s time for another batch of tweaks and fixes from the lovely folks over at Hello Games!

‘no man’s sky’ 5.58 Patch details

‘No Man’s Sky’ Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevents completion of the Chronicle expedition milestones if the Rendezvous milestones autocomplete.

Fixed an issue that could cause players not to know the Terrain Manipulator recipe in the Titan Expedition.

Fixed an issue that caused misleading mission text when locating storm crystals for an expedition.

Fixed a No Man’s Sky rare mission blocker in In Stellar Multitudes.

Fixed a number of rare mission blockers that could cause players to have the wrong crafting recipes during In Stellar Multitudes.

Fixed an issue that could cause a second mission marker to persist when not needed during In Stellar Multitudes.

Fixed a rare blocker in In Stellar Multitiudes where Polo would offer the incorrect dialogue.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Under a Rebel Star mission to get stuck after fleeing sentinels.

Fixed a number of minor mission text issues that could occur when switching to a new settlement.

Fixed a rare mission blocker that could prevent players from acquiring a replacement radiant brain from Tethys in A Trace of Metal.

Fixed a rare mission blocker in They Who Returned.

Fixed an issue that could cause Sentinel Walkers to fail to spawn.

Fixed an issue that could cause the base building hologram to fail to collide correctly with the planet surface.

Players can now archive their current starship or Multi-Tool, as long as it is not the only one left.

Fixed a number of rare issues related to the Atlas Station.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from recolouring Solar ships in the starship customiser.

Fixed a number of issues that could occur after exchanging ships with an NPC.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to pop to the surface while swimming on moons.

If players die in midair while on a planet, their grave will now spawn on the planet’s surface.

Fixed a text issue with the No Man’s Sky S-Wing Megalith Engine ship part.

Reloading a save made inside an Exocraft will no longer place you outside it.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Quick Menu from being accessible in Exocraft when using the swap Quick/Build Menu option.

Fixed an issue that prevented the full range of terrain manipulator modes being accessible in while in an Exocraft.

Fixed an issue that prevented hotkeys that were set for the Minotaur AI from saving correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Minotaur to sink into its geobay.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nautilon to dive slightly when using the keyboard to navigate the Quick Menu.

Made a number of improvements to buoyancy and control when piloting the Nautilon on the surface of the water.

Screenshot: Hello Games

Made a significant number of improvements to the Nautilon’s visual effects.

Fixed an issue where a No Man’s Sky expedition reward Multi-Tool with a custom name would overwrite the primary Multi-Tool’s name.

Fixed an issue that caused some inventory sort hover tips to clip off the edge of the screen.

Fixed an issue that caused expanded tech or cargo inventories not to reset properly when switching inventory pages.

Fixed an issue that caused some backpacks to appear very small in the inventory.

Localised weather anomalies are now tracked in the Analysis Visor.

Crabs can now be adopted as player companions.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “New Planet Discovered” UI to be squashed by the saving UI.

Fixed a number of audio issues in the loading starfield.

Fixed a minor animation glitch when using the Analysis Visor.

Fixed a number of clipping issues when wearing a cape and another cloth item at the same time.

Fixed a minor visual glitch with some specific barren trees.

Fixed a minor visual glitch with some specific lush trees.

Fixed a number of rare visual glitches with water rendering.

Fixed an issue that caused some large planetary objects to vanish shortly after spawning.

Fixed a number of No Man’s Sky visual issues with foam when in Photo Mode.

Fixed a number of minor visual issues with planet atmosphere rendering.

Fixed a number of minor visual issues with metal surface rendering.

‘No Man’s Sky’ Final Notes