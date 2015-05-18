Who Can Drink More out of Morrissey, Bono and Bobby Gillespie? Noel Gallagher Answers the Eternal Question

Let’s face it, we can all skirt around the issue of what we really care about when it comes to the maddest bastards in rock music. Who wrote the best lyrics, who wrote the greatest riffs, who had the best voice? But all this just treads water around what we all deeply and subconsciously care about: who sinks the most booze.

There’s something very troubling yet enticingly enigmatic about the swaggering artist who can also, coincidentally, consume four bottles of whiskey in one sitting without falling of their chair twice. In the latest episode of Noisey’s British Masters series with Noel Gallagher (of which you can watch Part One and Part Two now), interviewer John Doran poses a question that has lurked on tongues for years: who can drink the most out of Morrissey, Bono and Bobby Gillespie? And the answer is…

Videos by VICE

“Bono, hands down. Bobby don’t drink. Morrissey is good crack. He can drink, and remains – doesn’t really get drunk though – he remains equally as vicious from the fucking minute you meet him until seven hours later. I lighten up once I’ve had a drink. Not Morrissey.

But Bono, he is really fucking brilliant company. I’ve been drinking with him, and I’ve been leaving a bar at 6 in the morning and he’s on the bar singing opera. And he’s got a fucking gig the following night with 70,000 people. And I’m being escorted out like James Brown – fucking pissed.”

Check out all the episodes from Noisey’s British Masters series here.