Noel Gallagher Wants a Crack at the Next James Bond Theme, Says It Should Be Done by ‘Brits, Not Yanks’

When you think of a James Bond theme, which do you think of? Not every Bond theme has lived up to the machismo of the franchise. Notably, the Madonna rendition was a bit bizarre; the Billie Eilish one sounded great but ultimately played too quietly because of her voice. The best ones definitely revolve around Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever” and Adele’s “Skyfall”. Whenever there’s an inevitable reboot, who should get their hands on the next theme? With the comeback of Oasis, Noel Gallagher has put his name in the hat.

During a conversation with TalkSport (via The Guardian), he said that he would immediately jump at the prospect of making music for a James Bond film. A longtime fan of the series, he feels doing the theme especially would be an honor. Moreover, Noel Gallagher gets a little territorial over the issue, insisting that Americans have no business making Bond music.

Given that it’s almost like a British institution, it should stay with them and the Queen. “Absolutely, yeah, of course. It’d be an absolute honor,” Gallagher says. “I think those kinds of things should be done by Brits, not Yanks.”

Noel Gallagher Says Any Bond Theme Ever Made Should be “By Brits Not Yanks”

Currently, there’s no concrete word on when the next Bond film would even be. Sure, fans have conjured up their dream castings over the years. Additionally, there’s been a pretty hefty rumor mill about who would take up the Bond mantle. However, nothing is set in stone, as Amazon and MGM are still deciding on the franchise’s next direction. Regardless, replacing Daniel Craig’s run is going to prove to be a hefty feat. One thing is for certain, though: if Noel Gallagher believes a Brit should have exclusivity to the theme, they should definitely hold rights to the character itself.

All of this comes on the heels of a legendary comeback tour for the Gallagher brothers and Oasis. The pair are historically known for jabbing at each other back and forth over the years. So naturally, it felt quite cathartic for guitarist Gem Archer to see them working together seamlessly. When talking to Guitar World in early December 2025, he noted that seeing Liam and Noel Gallagher in their element felt like the band would never split again.

“I hadn’t seen them together until the first day we all rehearsed,” Archer said at the time. “Just looking over and seeing them like five feet apart; it really felt like we’d never split up. But of course I’ve got a guitar in my hand, we’ve got stuff to get on with, so that was it. It wasn’t all lovey-dovey or, ‘What do you want for Christmas?’ or any of that stuff! It was serious business we were getting down to.”