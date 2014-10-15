Noisey United: This Month We’ve Got the Best Lil Wayne Verse in a Minute, a Dope MØ Remix, and Some Totally Sweet French Rap

Did you know that Noisey controls the world? Well, we do. Across the globe, there are 14 different Noisey teams in 14 different countries, which means we have 14 different ways to tell you what music is best. Our ears are your ears. Our minds are your minds. Our existence is your existence. And so to celebrate our diversity and global domination, we’re continuing our monthly mix series called Noisey United, in which each Noisey territory is providing a select track for your beautiful listening pleasure. Stream it below.
United Kingdom: The Square – Pengaleng
United States: Yo Gotti feat. Lil Wayne and Ludacris – Errrbody remix
Australia: Exhaustion – Lonely Cars
France: Gradur – Sheguey
Sweden: Little Children – Hey Hey
Canada: Daniel Caesar feat. Sean Leon – We’ll Always Have Paris
Denmark: MØ – Walk This Way (Slowolf Remix)
Mexico: O Tortuga – Cool
Brazil: Nego Gallo – Bang Bang
Spain: Cuchillo de Fuego – Forforcio
Germany: NGHT DRPS – Such Wavy
Netherlands: Nouveau Velo – Turning Away
China: Howie Lee – Vol. 1 Sinka
Japan: ZAZEN BOYS – Asobi